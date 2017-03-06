Vermilion TAG students take field trip to sea lab

On February 19-21, 2017, Vermilion Parish TAG students in grades 5-12 embarked on an adventure we will not soon forget.

Teachers Leah Trahan, Katie Primeaux, Karen McCain, and Betsy Hacket took their students on a field trip to Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Students participated in informational classes and hands on activities that focused on coastal environments and the wildlife that live there.

The students were able to ride on a research vessel to collect specimens and discover facts about them. They also were able to create ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) that would operate underwater and test them.

Students also got to dissect and learn about the internal structure of squids.

Students learned about coastal erosion and the creation of natural and manmade barriers. They were given the chance to collect plankton, view the plankton they collected using microscopes, and even create their own model of plankton and test speed. This trip was not only enjoyable, but highly educational. ​​​​

This trip included students from all of the schools in Vermilion Parish.