Article Image Alt Text

Woman’s Club of Abbeville donates to Hearts of Hope

Wed, 12/23/2020 - 9:03am

The Woman’s Club of Abbeville Christmas Committee met recently to donate stuffed animals to the Hearts of Hope Organization which interviews approximately 500 children every year who are alleged victims of sexual abuse . This non-profit organization provides free and confidential individual therapy and support to 7 Acadiana parishes including Vermilion . Pictured are members Jan Guilbeau, Becky Young, Dixie Mayard, Amidie Shaw, Director for Hearts of Hope, Linda Woodruff, Ann Crain, Brenda Landry, Susan Desormeaux and Pam Wallace.

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020