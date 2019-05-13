Abbeville man allegedly attempts to kill adopted brother, shoots off his finger

According to the Abbeville Police Department, an Abbeville man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his adopted brother which resulted in him allegedly shooting off his adopted brother’s finger.

On Saturday, at approximately 12:38 p.m. an individual walked into the police department and was holding his hand. The individual stated that someone had tried to kill him and had shot his finger off.

Officers noticed that the victim’s left middle finger was barely connected to the hand.

Officers immediately called Acadian Ambulance to treat the victim. Officers attempted to speak to the victim in order to find out what happened. Once Acadian Ambulance arrived, the victim refused treatment and stated that he would drive himself to the hospital. The victim then left the police department, and officers followed him to the Abbeville General Hospital. Once at the hospital, the victim began receiving treatment, and spoke to the officers. The victim stated that the person who tried to kill him was his adopted brother, Freddy Douglas.

The victim stated that there had been ongoing threats from Douglas due to their father’s social security money, but he did not believe that Douglas would actually hurt him. The victim stated that after he got into his vehicle while at his own residence, Douglas stood in front of his vehicle and threatened to shoot him.

The victim stated that Douglas then took out a black handgun and fired several rounds into the vehicle. One of the rounds struck the victim’s hands, which was holding the steering wheel. Douglas then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Officers received information that Douglas was at Lafayette General Hospital, where he stated that the victim tried to run over him. Based on a subsequent investigation by the detective division of the Abbeville Police Department, including physical evidence, it has been determined that Douglas fired his weapon at the victim after he passed him.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Freddy Douglas, and Douglas was arrested upon being released from Lafayette General Hospital.

Douglas was transported to the Abbeville Police Department, where he was booked on the warrant for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Douglas was then transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

