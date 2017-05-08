Charles Lee

Abbeville man allegedly fires gun into car

Mon, 05/08/2017 - 4:58pm Chris Rosa

An Abbeville man now sits behind bars after being arrested by the Abbeville Police Department for allegedly firing a gun inside of a car that had two people in it.
Neither of the two people in the car were struck by the bullets. It occurred at the corner of Martin Luther King Street and Schlesinger Street.
Arrested was Charles Lee, 25, of Abbeville. The Abbeville police charged Lee with six different crimes, including two attempted murder charges.
His total bond for the six charges totals $177,500. Lee, who lives at 807 N. East Street in Abbeville, still remains in jail as of today.
Here are the charges and the bond amount of each charge: 2 counts of attempted first degree murder: ($50,000 bond for each charge); Illegal use of weapons ($15,000); Illegal carrying of weapons ($10,000) and Contempt of Court ($2,500).

