Abbeville Police looking for witnesses to teen’s murder

It has been four days since someone shot and killed 16-year-old Chazton Guidry, allegedly while playing dice, and the Abbeville Police Department still can not find a witness to the shooting.

His mother, Denise Levine, told the KATC TV station that the incident occurred as a result of an argument during a dice game and is asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to come forward.

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, May 11, the Abbeville Police Department responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Bailey Street and Clover Street.

The officers searched the area and located Guidry near the intersection. He was transported to Abbeville General where he succumbed due to his injuries.

According to Ryan Boutte, a detective for the Abbeville police department, no one has yet come forward and said they witnessed the shooting.

Guidry became the second male teenager killed in Abbeville in five months.

On Dec. 17, 2017, Dylan Plowden was shot and killed. Plowden was found shot near the intersection near Kibbie and Vernon streets at about 7:30 p.m.

Abbeville Police have arrested and charged Jalen Levine, 25, with first degree murder.

Plowden was only 14 years old when he died.