Applications needed for White Lake youth hunt

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for the 2017 youth waterfowl lottery hunts on White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermilion Parish.

There is no charge for the LDWF-sponsored hunts on Nov. 4-5, provided as a quality experience for young waterfowl hunters. The participants in the hunts will be determined by a lottery drawing.

Applications for the lottery should be submitted to LDWF before close of business on Sept. 14.

To be eligible, applicants must be between 10-17 years of age on the date of the hunt they select. In addition, all applicants must have a certificate showing they have satisfactorily completed an LDWF approved hunter education course.

Selected hunters must be accompanied in the blind by a parent or guardian although the youth will be the only one permitted to possess a firearm.

Applications may be obtained by contacting any of LDWF's field offices or by visiting the LDWF website at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/refuge/lottery-applications . Completed applications may be delivered in person to Room 418 of the LDWF headquarters building at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge, or sent by mail to:

• Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Attention: White Lake Youth Waterfowl Hunt

2000 Quail Drive, Room 418

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

For more information on White Lake WCA youth waterfowl hunts, contact Wayne Sweeney at 337-536-9400, ext. 1 or wsweeney@wlf.la.gov .