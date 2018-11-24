Ascension eliminates VC from playoffs

DONALDSONVILLE - The Vermilion Catholic Eagles were still in the game at halftime, down 15-14, but then Ascension Catholic’s running game would take over.

No. 2 Ascension scored 22 second-half points en route to a 37-13 win over VC on Friday in the Division IV semifinal game.

Ascension’s win sets up a rematch with Lafayette Christian, who upset No. 1 Southern Lab to advance to the finals for the second straight year.

Ascension came into the game with one of the best running backs in Division IV, and it showed on Friday night.

Jai Williams had 2,000 yards rushing before the VC game. Williams had 39 carries and rushed for 308 yards against the Eagles.

Ascension outgained VC 417 yards to 227 yards.

In the first quarter, VC tied it 7-7 when quarterback Drew Lege connected with Ethan Lege for a 74-yard touchdown pass. John Robert Allums kicked the extra point, and VC tied it at the 2:42 mark.

Ascension went ahead 9-7 thanks to a safety and then led 15-7 with a minute to play in the first half.

Instead of going into halftime down by eight, the Eagles went long again through the air. Drew found Ethan again for a 72-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was missed, and VC was only down 15-13 at halftime.

Drew completed 9-of-23 passes for 206 yards. He had two TDs and two interceptions.

Ethan had four catches for 149 yards and two TDs. No other receiver had more than one catch.

With a catch were Kalix Broussard (1-18), Camden Sellers (1-14), Garrett Wiggins (1-11), Saul Dartez (1-17) and Colin Broussard (1-7).

VC’s Kalix Broussard had 15 carries for 49 yards.