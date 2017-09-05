Blessed Mary Statue has been found

Good news - the Blessed Mary statue was found Tuesday evening.

On Friday, the statue was removed from the Bancker Grotto located between Henry and Abbeville, along the Vermilion River.

The statue was found south of Nunez on the side the road.

A lady driving by saw the statue and was aware it had been stolen after reading the story on Vermiliontoday.com on Sunday.

She recognized it and picked it up. She also contacted the correct people, who went pick her up Tuesday evening.

The Blessed Mary is expected to be back in the grotto on Wednesday.

She has been perched in the grotto for more than 20 years and never vanished like she did overt the weekend.

The sdtatue is slightly damaged with a small chip.