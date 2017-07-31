Carencro police go on high speed chase with Abbeville man

According to KATC, Carencro Police arrested an Abbeville man Saturday after a high-speed chase.

Timothy Shake Jr., 25, was booked with Hit and Run Driving, Reckless Operation, Aggravated Flight, DUI (2nd Offense), Possession of drugs, and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs.

Carencro Police were called to Interstate 49 northbound near Carencro Saturday afternoon for a report of a hit-and-run crash, Chief David Anderson said.

The suspect vehicle was being pursued by Lafayette Police, he said. The suspect came to a stop near Grand Coteau, but wouldn’t get out of the car, Anderson said. Officers eventually were able to talk him out of the vehicle, and he was arrested without further incident, the chief said.

Late Monday, Shake remained in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with bond set at $7,250.