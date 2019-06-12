City of Kaplan Police Report

Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy advises officers investigated the following:

May 30th

Theft on the 800 block of N. Boudreaux.

Disturbance on the 900 block of N. Faye.

Damaged property on the 900 block of N. Faye.

Damaged property on the 300 block of N. Morvant.

Noise complaint/loud music on the 700 block of N. Church.

Kane Hebert, 18, 1012 Trahan, Kaplan, was cited with loud music.

May 31st

Disturbance on the 300 block of N. Montgomery.

Suspicious person on the 800 block of N. Frederick.

Theft on the 700 block of Deshotel.

Disturbance on the 600 block of N. Herpin.

Noise complaint/loud music on the 700 block of N. Church.

June 1st

Suspicious person on the 200 block of N. Boudreaux.

Disturbance on the 500 block of E. Mill.

Suspicious person on the 200 block of E. Eleventh.

Kiowia Landry, 25, 347 Robie Circle, Abbeville, was cited with improper lane usage; no passing zone and careless operation.

Claire Davis, 59, 12434 Evergreen Rd., Abbeville, was cited with stop sign violation.

Shanera Boudin, 26, 307 N. Kibbe, Erath, was cited with speeding 42mph in a 25mph speed zone.

James Mayeux, 47, 104 N. Sellers, Kaplan, was cited with bicycle lights required (front) and bicycle lights required (rear).

June 2nd

Theft on the 1000 block of N. LeMaire.

Theft on the 400 block of W. Veterans Memorial Drive.

Noise complaint/loud music on the 700 block of LeJeune.

Leash law violation on the 300 block of N. Faye.

Disturbance on the 600 block of E. Veterans Memorial Drive.

Eddie Gutheridge, 36, 311 N. Guidry, Kaplan, was cited with leash law violation.

Lisa Schexneider, 31, 20530 Chestnut, Kaplan, was cited with driving left of center; no driver’s license and failure to carry registration.

Dillon LeJeune, 25, 122 Evangeline Lane, Rayne, was cited with stop sign violation.

June 3rd

Noise complaint/loud music on the 600 block of W. Veterans Memorial Drive.

Disturbance on the 400 block of W. Veterans Memorial Drive.

Theft on the 400 block of W. Veterans Memorial Drive.

Leash law violation on the 1000 block of W. Seventh.

Noise complaint/loud music on the 500 block of W. Veterans Memorial Drive.

Terize Broussard, 30, 606 E. Second, Kaplan, was arrested and booked with theft.

Christopher Vidalier, 28, 605 N. Foote, Kaplan, was cited with leash law violation.

June 4th

Suspicious vehicle on the 500 block of Deshotel.

Theft on the 700 block of E. Sammy Kershaw.

Leash law violation on the 200 block of N. LeMaire.

Leash law violation on the 1300 block of W. Ninth.

Domestic disturbance on the 1800 block of W. Third.

Joshua Jackson, 32, 109 Roxanne Dr., Youngsville, was arrested and booked on warrants for failure to appear for arraignment-disturbing the peace by fighting; failure to appear for arraignment-three counts of simple assault.

Daniel LeBlanc, 34, 1012 W. Seventh, Kaplan, was arrested and booked with domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Belinda Menard, 54, 1311 Primeaux, Morse, was cited with speeding 37mph in a 25mph speed zone.

Ray Richeaux, 77, 171 Richlieu Circle, Kaplan, was cited with stop sign violation.

James Schexnyder, 34, 17114 Gladu Rd., Kaplan, was cited with stop sign violation and exhibition of power.

June 5th

Domestic disturbance on the 1700 block of W. Veterans Memorial Drive.

Noise compliant on the 200 block of S. Morvant.

Theft on the 900 block of Wilson.

Disturbance on the 600 block of W. Sixth.

Disturbance on the 1000 block of N. Irving.

Hit & run on the 100 block of Boudreaux.

Shamie Menard, 27, 302 N. Montgomery, Kaplan, was cited with hit and run and driver must be licensed.

Haley Richard, 22, 5014 Eve Rd., Erath, was arrested and booked with failure to appear for arraignment-no driver’s license and failure to appear for arraignment-careless operation.