The Diocese of Lafayette releases list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse

Fri, 04/12/2019 - 8:08pm

The Diocese of Lafayette released a list Friday of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse by a minor or vulnerable adult.

Here is the list released by the diocese:

Priests

Joseph Alexander

Year born: 1933
Year ordained: 1973

Assignments

St. Mark Priory, Union, Kentucky
Our Lady of Wisdom, Lafayette
Holy Rosary Institute, Lafayette
St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette
St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice
Status: removed, 2002

Jules Arceneaux

Year born: 1953
Year ordained: 1990

Assignments

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point
St. Thomas More, Eunice
St. Joseph, Rayne
St. Francis Regis and St. Catherine, Arnaudville
Status: removed, 2004

Susai Arul

Year born: 1928
Year ordained: 1957

Assignments

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Ville Platte
St. Catherine, Leonville
St. Jules, Prairie Laurent
St. Leo the Great, Lafayette
Status: resigned, 1988; deceased, 2002

Stanley Begnaud

Year born: 1921
Year ordained: 1958

Assignments

St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan
St. Joseph, Rayne
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia
St. Stephen, Berwick
Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette
Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas
St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles
St. Edward, Richard, and St. Thomas, Savoy Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott
St. Leo IV, Roberts Cove
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette
Status: retired, 1982; deceased, 1985

Michael Benedict

Year born: 1915
Year ordained: 1943

Assignments

Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles
St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette
Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Oakdale
St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles
St. Peter, New Iberia
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mire
Most Holy Sacrament Convent, Lafayette
Status: retired, 1979; deceased, 1998

David Broussard

Year born: 1966
Year ordained: 1993

Assignments

St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville
Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas
St. Joseph, Iota and St. Michael, Egan
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan
St. Joseph, Evangeline, and St. Jules, Petit Mamou
St. Bernard, Breaux Bridge
Status: removed, 2016; pleaded guilty in 2018; incarcerated

J. Richard Chachere

Year born: 1940
Year ordained: 1965

Assignments

Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles
St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville
St. Anne, Youngsville
Status: resigned, 1978; deceased, 2012

David Anderson Coupar

Year born: 1952
Year ordained: 1980

Assignments

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia
St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville
St. Leo the Great, Leonville
St. Anthony of Padua, Krotz Springs
Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville
Catholic High, New Iberia
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leroy
Status: resigned, 1994

Herbert de Launay

Year born: 1948
Year ordained: 1975

Assignments

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan
Our Lady Queen of All Saints, Ville Platte
Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Church Point
St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point
American Legion Hospital, Crowley
St. Ann, Mamou
Our Lady of Holy Rosary, Kaplan
St. Andrew, Plaisance
St. Peter, Carencro
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia
St. Bernadette, Bayou Vista
Status: removed, 1999

John deLeeuw

Year born: 1918
Year ordained: 1944

Assignments

St. Martin de Tours, St. Martinville
St. Genevieve, Lafayette
St. Jules, Lafayette
Charity Hospital, Lafayette
St. Eugene, Grand Chenier
St. Leo the Great, Lafayette
Status: retired, 1986; removed, 2011; deceased, 2015

Michael DesJardins
Year born: 1950
Year ordained: 1976

Assignments

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette
St. Landry, Opelousas
St. Mary, Port Barre
Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott
St. Martin de Porres, Scott
St. Bridget, Lawtell
St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice
Status: resigned, 1992

John Anthony Engbers

Year born: 1922
Year ordained: 1949

Assignments

St. Peter, New Iberia
Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles
Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur
St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice
St. Helena, Louisa
St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan
St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leroy
Status: deceased, 1989

Ronald Lane Fontenot

Year born: 1946
Year ordained: 1975

Assignments

St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia
Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin
Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette
Status: removed, 1984; resigned, 1984; deceased, 2014

Gilbert John Gauthe

Year born: 1945
Year ordained: 1971

Assignments

St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia
St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville
St. John, Henry
Status: removed, 1983; resigned, 1983; convicted, 1985

Aldeo Fernand Gilbert

Year born: 1917
Year ordained: 1943

Assignments

St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Ville Platte
St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville
Status: resigned, 1968; deceased, 2007

Michael Guidry

Year born: 1943
Year ordained: 1971

Assignments

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette
Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette
Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott
St. Martin De Porres, Scott
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette
St. Joseph, Evangeline and St. Jules, Petit Mamou
St. John, Mermentau and St. Margaret, Estherwood
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point
St. Anthony of Padua, Krotz Springs
St. Joseph, Patterson
St. Jules, Franklin
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Franklin
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia
St. Leo the Great, Lafayette
St. Peter, Morrow
Status: removed, 2018; convicted 2019

Lloyd Hebert

Year born: 1928
Year ordained: 1957

Assignments

St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles
St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan
St. Peter, New Iberia
St. Mary of the Lake, Big Lake
Our Lady Queen of Angels, Opelousas
Status: removed, 1985; deceased, 2004

Michael Herpin

Year born: 1941
Year ordained: 1966

Assignments

St. Raphael, lowa
St. Landry, Opelousas
Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles
Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings
St. Paul, Elton
St. Joseph, Elton
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard
Our Lady of Mercy, Henderson
St. Joseph, Milton
Status: removed, 2002

Marshall Larriviere

Year born: 1937
Year ordained: 1963

Assignments

St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville
Leave — Studies for Deaf Chaplaincy
Leave — Chaplain in U.S. Armed Services
Status: removed, 1994; deceased, 2014

Robert Limoges

Year born: 1930
Year ordained: 1979

Assignments

St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice
Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville
Status: leave, 1984; removed, 1984

Keith Anthony Potier

Year born: 1947
Year ordained: 1973

Assignments

St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville
Our Lady of Holy Rosary, Kaplan
Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles
Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville
Status: resigned, 1981; deceased, 2009

David Primeaux

Year born: 1950
Year ordained: 1975

Assignments

Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott
Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette
Immaculata Seminary, Lafayette
Chancery, Lafayette
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard
Our Lady of Wisdom, Lafayette
St. Joseph, Milton
Status: removed, 1985; resigned, 1985; deceased, 2012

Valerie Pullman

Year born: 1940
Year ordained: 1965

Assignments

Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur
St. Joseph, Elton
Our Lady Queen of Peace, Lafayette
Our Lady of the Assumption, Carencro
St. Martin de Porres, Scott
Lake Charles Diocese
Status: removed, 1987; resigned, 1987; deceased, 2017

Harry Quick

Year born: 1929
Year ordained: 1962

Assignments

St. Henry, Lake Charles
Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings
St. Joseph, Evangeline
St. Thomas More, Eunice
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Duson
Charity Hospital, Lafayette
Status: removed, 1983; resigned, 1983; deceased, 1994

Richard Rieboldt

Year born: 1945
Year ordained: 1975

Assignments

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette
Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette
St. Bernard, Breaux Bridge
St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley
St. Jules, Lafayette
St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point
Status: resigned, 1985; removed 1989

Robie Robichaux

Year born: 1950
Year ordained: 1976

Assignments

St. Peter, New Iberia
St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville
St. Genevieve, Lafayette
St. Peter, New Iberia
St. Joseph, Iota
St. Jules, Petit Mamou
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard
St. Edmond, Lafayette
St. Patrick, Lafayette
St. Mary Mother of the Church, Lafayette
St. Leo the Great, Lafayette
Status: removed, 2018

Jody Simoneaux

Year born: 1955
Year ordained: 1982

Assignments
St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice
St. Anne, Youngsville
St. Genevieve, Lafayette
St. John the Evangelist, Jeanerette
Status: removed, 2018

Gerard Smit
Year born: 1924
Year ordained: 1950

Assignments

St. Joseph, Iota
Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles
St. Anne, Youngsville
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bosco (Mire)
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Chataignier
Our Lady of Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles
St. John Berchmans, Cankton
Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur
St. Raphael, Iowa
Status: retired, 1986; removed 2002

Jean Toussaint

Year born: 1910
Year ordained: 1934

Assignments

St. Julien Chapel, Chataignier
St. Joseph, Ville Platte and Little Flower, Pins Clairs
St. Mary, Port Barre
Holy Trinity, Washington
Status: deceased, 1977

Adrian Walter Van Hal

Year born: 1912
Year ordained: 1937

Assignments

St. Genevieve, Lafayette
Lake Arthur
Evangeline
Cameron (Creole?)
St. John the Evangelist, Melville
Chaplain, U.S. Army
St. John the Evangelist, Jeanerette
Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles
Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas
Status: deceased, 1970

Cornelius Van Merrianboer
Year born: 1898
Year ordained: 1924

Assignments

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Creole
St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau
Status: resigned, 1933; deceased, 1960

Rosaire Veilleux

Year born: 1930
Year ordained: 1958

Assignments

St. Anne, Youngsville
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point
St. Peter, Carencro
St. Genevieve, Lafayette St. John Vianney, Bell City
Status: resigned, 1973; deceased, 1986

Charles Zaunbrecher

Year born: 1931
Year ordained: 1957

Assignments

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan
St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice
Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette
St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville
St. Jules, Lafayette
St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley
St. Edward, Richard
St. Leo IV, Roberts Cove
St. Joseph, Iota
St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point
St. Joseph, Milton
Little Flower, Mobile, Alabama
Status: retired, 1995; deceased, 1996

Deacons

Lester Breaux​​​​​​​

Year born: 1920
Year ordained: 1977

Assignments

St Peter, Carencro
Status: resigned, 1984; deceased, 1996

Willis Broussard​​​​​​​

Year born: 1927
Year ordained: 1977

Assignments
St John the Evangelist, Mermentau
Status: resigned, 1990

Leonard J. Freyou​​​​​​​
Year born: 1926
Year ordained: 1977

Assignments
St Nicholas, Lydia
Status: deceased, 2006

Louis Hanemann
Year born: 1948
Year ordained: 1983

Assignments

St Genevieve, Lafayette
Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina
Status: left, 1986; removed 2002

