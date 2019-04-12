The Diocese of Lafayette releases list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse

The Diocese of Lafayette released a list Friday of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse by a minor or vulnerable adult.

Here is the list released by the diocese:

Priests

Joseph Alexander

Year born: 1933

Year ordained: 1973

Assignments

St. Mark Priory, Union, Kentucky

Our Lady of Wisdom, Lafayette

Holy Rosary Institute, Lafayette

St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette

St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice

Status: removed, 2002

Jules Arceneaux

Year born: 1953

Year ordained: 1990

Assignments

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point

St. Thomas More, Eunice

St. Joseph, Rayne

St. Francis Regis and St. Catherine, Arnaudville

Status: removed, 2004

Susai Arul

Year born: 1928

Year ordained: 1957

Assignments

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Ville Platte

St. Catherine, Leonville

St. Jules, Prairie Laurent

St. Leo the Great, Lafayette

Status: resigned, 1988; deceased, 2002

Stanley Begnaud

Year born: 1921

Year ordained: 1958

Assignments

St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan

St. Joseph, Rayne

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia

St. Stephen, Berwick

Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette

Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas

St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles

St. Edward, Richard, and St. Thomas, Savoy Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott

St. Leo IV, Roberts Cove

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette

Status: retired, 1982; deceased, 1985

Michael Benedict

Year born: 1915

Year ordained: 1943

Assignments

Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles

St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette

Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Oakdale

St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles

St. Peter, New Iberia

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mire

Most Holy Sacrament Convent, Lafayette

Status: retired, 1979; deceased, 1998

David Broussard

Year born: 1966

Year ordained: 1993

Assignments

St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville

Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas

St. Joseph, Iota and St. Michael, Egan

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan

St. Joseph, Evangeline, and St. Jules, Petit Mamou

St. Bernard, Breaux Bridge

Status: removed, 2016; pleaded guilty in 2018; incarcerated

J. Richard Chachere

Year born: 1940

Year ordained: 1965

Assignments

Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles

St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville

St. Anne, Youngsville

Status: resigned, 1978; deceased, 2012

David Anderson Coupar

Year born: 1952

Year ordained: 1980

Assignments

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia

St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville

St. Leo the Great, Leonville

St. Anthony of Padua, Krotz Springs

Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville

Catholic High, New Iberia

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leroy

Status: resigned, 1994

Herbert de Launay

Year born: 1948

Year ordained: 1975

Assignments

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan

Our Lady Queen of All Saints, Ville Platte

Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Church Point

St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point

American Legion Hospital, Crowley

St. Ann, Mamou

Our Lady of Holy Rosary, Kaplan

St. Andrew, Plaisance

St. Peter, Carencro

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia

St. Bernadette, Bayou Vista

Status: removed, 1999

John deLeeuw

Year born: 1918

Year ordained: 1944

Assignments

St. Martin de Tours, St. Martinville

St. Genevieve, Lafayette

St. Jules, Lafayette

Charity Hospital, Lafayette

St. Eugene, Grand Chenier

St. Leo the Great, Lafayette

Status: retired, 1986; removed, 2011; deceased, 2015

Michael DesJardins

Year born: 1950

Year ordained: 1976

Assignments

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette

St. Landry, Opelousas

St. Mary, Port Barre

Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott

St. Martin de Porres, Scott

St. Bridget, Lawtell

St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice

Status: resigned, 1992

John Anthony Engbers

Year born: 1922

Year ordained: 1949

Assignments

St. Peter, New Iberia

Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles

Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur

St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice

St. Helena, Louisa

St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan

St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leroy

Status: deceased, 1989

Ronald Lane Fontenot

Year born: 1946

Year ordained: 1975

Assignments

St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia

Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin

Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette

Status: removed, 1984; resigned, 1984; deceased, 2014

Gilbert John Gauthe

Year born: 1945

Year ordained: 1971

Assignments

St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia

St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville

St. John, Henry

Status: removed, 1983; resigned, 1983; convicted, 1985

Aldeo Fernand Gilbert

Year born: 1917

Year ordained: 1943

Assignments

St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Ville Platte

St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville

Status: resigned, 1968; deceased, 2007

Michael Guidry

Year born: 1943

Year ordained: 1971

Assignments

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette

Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette

Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott

St. Martin De Porres, Scott

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette

St. Joseph, Evangeline and St. Jules, Petit Mamou

St. John, Mermentau and St. Margaret, Estherwood

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point

St. Anthony of Padua, Krotz Springs

St. Joseph, Patterson

St. Jules, Franklin

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Franklin

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia

St. Leo the Great, Lafayette

St. Peter, Morrow

Status: removed, 2018; convicted 2019

Lloyd Hebert

Year born: 1928

Year ordained: 1957

Assignments

St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles

St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan

St. Peter, New Iberia

St. Mary of the Lake, Big Lake

Our Lady Queen of Angels, Opelousas

Status: removed, 1985; deceased, 2004

Michael Herpin

Year born: 1941

Year ordained: 1966

Assignments

St. Raphael, lowa

St. Landry, Opelousas

Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles

Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings

St. Paul, Elton

St. Joseph, Elton

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard

Our Lady of Mercy, Henderson

St. Joseph, Milton

Status: removed, 2002

Marshall Larriviere

Year born: 1937

Year ordained: 1963

Assignments

St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville

Leave — Studies for Deaf Chaplaincy

Leave — Chaplain in U.S. Armed Services

Status: removed, 1994; deceased, 2014

Robert Limoges

Year born: 1930

Year ordained: 1979

Assignments

St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice

Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville

Status: leave, 1984; removed, 1984

Keith Anthony Potier

Year born: 1947

Year ordained: 1973

Assignments

St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville

Our Lady of Holy Rosary, Kaplan

Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles

Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville

Status: resigned, 1981; deceased, 2009

David Primeaux

Year born: 1950

Year ordained: 1975

Assignments

Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott

Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette

Immaculata Seminary, Lafayette

Chancery, Lafayette

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard

Our Lady of Wisdom, Lafayette

St. Joseph, Milton

Status: removed, 1985; resigned, 1985; deceased, 2012

Valerie Pullman

Year born: 1940

Year ordained: 1965

Assignments

Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur

St. Joseph, Elton

Our Lady Queen of Peace, Lafayette

Our Lady of the Assumption, Carencro

St. Martin de Porres, Scott

Lake Charles Diocese

Status: removed, 1987; resigned, 1987; deceased, 2017

Harry Quick

Year born: 1929

Year ordained: 1962

Assignments

St. Henry, Lake Charles

Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings

St. Joseph, Evangeline

St. Thomas More, Eunice

St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Duson

Charity Hospital, Lafayette

Status: removed, 1983; resigned, 1983; deceased, 1994

Richard Rieboldt

Year born: 1945

Year ordained: 1975

Assignments

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette

Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette

St. Bernard, Breaux Bridge

St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley

St. Jules, Lafayette

St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point

Status: resigned, 1985; removed 1989

Robie Robichaux

Year born: 1950

Year ordained: 1976

Assignments

St. Peter, New Iberia

St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville

St. Genevieve, Lafayette

St. Peter, New Iberia

St. Joseph, Iota

St. Jules, Petit Mamou

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard

St. Edmond, Lafayette

St. Patrick, Lafayette

St. Mary Mother of the Church, Lafayette

St. Leo the Great, Lafayette

Status: removed, 2018

Jody Simoneaux

Year born: 1955

Year ordained: 1982

Assignments

St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice

St. Anne, Youngsville

St. Genevieve, Lafayette

St. John the Evangelist, Jeanerette

Status: removed, 2018

Gerard Smit

Year born: 1924

Year ordained: 1950

Assignments

St. Joseph, Iota

Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles

St. Anne, Youngsville

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bosco (Mire)

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Chataignier

Our Lady of Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles

St. John Berchmans, Cankton

Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur

St. Raphael, Iowa

Status: retired, 1986; removed 2002

Jean Toussaint

Year born: 1910

Year ordained: 1934

Assignments

St. Julien Chapel, Chataignier

St. Joseph, Ville Platte and Little Flower, Pins Clairs

St. Mary, Port Barre

Holy Trinity, Washington

Status: deceased, 1977

Adrian Walter Van Hal

Year born: 1912

Year ordained: 1937

Assignments

St. Genevieve, Lafayette

Lake Arthur

Evangeline

Cameron (Creole?)

St. John the Evangelist, Melville

Chaplain, U.S. Army

St. John the Evangelist, Jeanerette

Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles

Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas

Status: deceased, 1970

Cornelius Van Merrianboer

Year born: 1898

Year ordained: 1924

Assignments

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Creole

St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau

Status: resigned, 1933; deceased, 1960

Rosaire Veilleux

Year born: 1930

Year ordained: 1958

Assignments

St. Anne, Youngsville

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point

St. Peter, Carencro

St. Genevieve, Lafayette St. John Vianney, Bell City

Status: resigned, 1973; deceased, 1986

Charles Zaunbrecher

Year born: 1931

Year ordained: 1957

Assignments

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan

St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice

Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette

St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville

St. Jules, Lafayette

St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley

St. Edward, Richard

St. Leo IV, Roberts Cove

St. Joseph, Iota

St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point

St. Joseph, Milton

Little Flower, Mobile, Alabama

Status: retired, 1995; deceased, 1996

Deacons

Lester Breaux​​​​​​​

Year born: 1920

Year ordained: 1977

Assignments

St Peter, Carencro

Status: resigned, 1984; deceased, 1996

Willis Broussard​​​​​​​

Year born: 1927

Year ordained: 1977

Assignments

St John the Evangelist, Mermentau

Status: resigned, 1990

Leonard J. Freyou​​​​​​​

Year born: 1926

Year ordained: 1977

Assignments

St Nicholas, Lydia

Status: deceased, 2006

Louis Hanemann

Year born: 1948

Year ordained: 1983

Assignments

St Genevieve, Lafayette

Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina

Status: left, 1986; removed 2002