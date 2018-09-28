Coach Tommie Pillette is surprised to see his name on the basketball floor at Erath.

Erath to name gym floor after Coach P

Fri, 09/28/2018 - 4:31pm

On Friday during the homecoming pep rally, Erath Principal Marc Turner surprised Coach Tommie Pillette (right) by showing him what was painted on the gym floor. It turned out to be “Coach P Court” named after long-time Erath coach, Coach Pillette. Pillette has been coaching sports, including basketball, at Erath for more than 30 years. Turner still has to get the final approval from the school board at the next meeting. (photo by Missy Rosa)

