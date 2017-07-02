Erath woman dies in four-vehicle accident in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES - A 37-year-old Erath woman was killed in a four vehicle accident Friday night in Lake Charles on I-210.

Ltanya Rene Wilson of Erath died in the accident.

At approximately 6:01 p.m. Friday, LCPD responded to the accident on I-210 eastbound near Nelson Road; the Lake Charles Fire Department and Louisiana State Police also provided support in assisting with the crash, said Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum, LCPD spokesman.

Sgt. Sammy Kingsley with the LCPD traffic division determined that a total of four vehicles - two 18-wheelers and two passenger vehicles - were involved in the accident, which resulted in the death of a passenger in one of the passenger vehicles; the passenger has been identified as Wilson, said Keenum.

Standard toxicology tests are pending, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

LCPD is also seeking the occupants of a black 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was involved in the crash, said Keenum.

If there are any witnesses to the crash, please contact Sgt. Kingsley with the Lake Charles Police Department at 337.491.1456 extension 5424 or email Sgt. Kingsley at skingsley@cityofLC.us.

David Funeral Home in Erath is handling the arrangements.