First-ever Abbeville female police officer shot in the line of duty

A female Abbeville Police Officer is in stable condition in a local hospital after being shot allegedly by Nahshan Brooks in a Wednesday night shooting in Abbeville.

The female officer has been with the Abbeville Police Department for less than five years and is under the age of 30.

There are three female officers who work for the Abbeville Police Department.

This is the first time a female police officer shot from Vermilion Parish has been shot.

The Abbeville Police Department received a phone call Wednesday night from a female residence on St. Peter Avenue around 7:50 p.m.

The female officer answered the call and went to the residence. She spoke with another female who said she was arguing with the alleged shooter. She encountered the suspect behind a house, who then fired at her.

The female officer was struck in the shoulder and Nahshan Brooks, the alleged shooter, took off running towards the 600 block of Gertrude Street.

The female officer was airlifted to a local hospital and is in stable condition and also has a collapsed lung.

In the meantime, the Abbeville Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Office, and the Louisiana State Police began a search for the shooter.

Neighbors near St. Peters and Gertrude streets were asked to remain in their residence during the search.

As of Thursday morning, the suspect has not been found.

State Police PIO Thomas Gossen reiterated late Wednesday night that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.

The suspect is a black male and was wearing a black shirt.

The shooting occurred less than a half a mile from J. H. Williams Middle School. Because the suspect is still at large, all Abbeville schools are on partial lockdown as of Thursday morning.