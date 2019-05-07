Former North Vermilion slugger named hitter of the week in the Southland Conference

FRISCO, Texas—McNeese freshman outfielder Kaylee Lopez has been named the Southland Conference Hitter of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Lopez, a native of Indian Bayou, helped McNeese to its regular series sweep over Lamar over the weekend.

The rookie was 6 for 11 at the plate with a .545 batting average along with five RBI one double, two stolen bases and scored one run.

Lopez did most of her damage in Friday’s doubleheader where she opened the series going 3 for 4 with a double, two stolen bases and three RBI.

In the second game of the series, it was Lopez’s hit in the fifth inning that tied the game up at two apiece. She then provided the game winning hit in the seventh inning to give McNeese the 3-2 win.

On the year, Lopez has started in the outfield for McNeese in 33 out of its 40 games.

On the year, she has a .292 batting average in 155 plate appearances. In high school Lopez hit more than 30 home runs. Her first year playing softball, Lopez has hit only one home run and she has knocked in 12 runs.

Teammate Demi Boudreaux, another former North Vermilion softball player, is the starting catcher for McNeese. Boudreaux has started in 48 out of 53 games at catcher.

On the year she has a .239 batting average. She has knocked in 21 runs and hit two over the fence.

FYI: Lopez and another former North Vermilion softball player, Elise Vincent, who is a junior at Northwestern State, made third team All-Southland Conference. Both Vermilion Parish girls made it as outfielders.