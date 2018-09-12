Guidry appointed new Kaplan City Clerk

While the third time is a charm for some people, it was a fourth time that proved to be to work for Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel’s city clerk appointee, Heather Guidry.

Guidry will replace Christine Trahan who had been the city clerk for the past 13 years and stepped into her new role Wednesday, September 5.

“I would first like to say thank you to Mayor Kloesel,” said Guidry. “I know this has been a challenging time, but I appreciate you so much for believing in me. I know you and I will work well together and I am looking forward to our growth during your term. I would also like to thank the City Council for accepting me as the Mayor’s appointment for City Clerk.

“I look forward to working with all of you in moving our city forward.

“Finally, thank you to the citizens of Kaplan for the continued support. I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve as your City Clerk.”

The measure was approved during a special city council meeting last Tuesday.

Kloesel took office July 1 and had asked for the council’s approval of the appointment of Guidry during the past three council meetings, but was always rejected.

Voting for the appointment were council members Dirk Gary, John Carbaugh, Justin Johnson and Melissa Guidry.

Voting against was Eva Dell Morrison.

After the vote passed, the floor was open to comments from the members.

Councilman J.J. Johnson was the first to explain his vote.

“I didn’t get a chance like I wanted to go out and talk to more people in my district about this matter,” Johnson said, “but after looking at a few things and talking to some people at city hall and people in town, that is what convinced me to vote the way I did today.”

Johnson went on to say that if anyone in his district would like a more detailed explanation on his vote to get in touch with him.

“On top of that, I hope I did the right thing for District C and for the City of Kaplan.”

Mayor Kloesel also expressed his pleasure on the appointment being approved.

“I feel like this is going to be a start of my administration,” he said. “ I want to say that we have worked close together and agreed on many things and we have disagreed on many things.

“For the good of Kaplan, I think that we will continue to do that and work together and I look forward to working with everyone on the council for the next four years.”

Morrison said that even though she had cast a nay vote, she has spoken to Guidry on many occasions and feels that she is capable of doing the clerk’s job.

“I have no problem working with anybody, and congratulations Heather,” she said.