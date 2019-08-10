Kaplan man arrested by Morse Police for allegedly shooting into a home

According to KATC, a Kaplan was arrested for allegedly shooting into a home in Morse, La.

On Aug. 9, the Morse Police Department responded to a call of shots fired into a home on the 400 block of Kruttschnitt Avenue.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the gunshots were fired from a vehicle.

Officers arrested Alex George, 21, of Kaplan; he was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with one charge of Attempted First Degree Murder.

A bond has not yet been set.