LCA knocks VC out of playoffs on a last-second 37-yard field goal

It looked like it would be known as “wide right on the bayou” that got the Vermilion Catholic Eagles back into the Louisiana Superdome. Instead, it will be known as the “heartbreaking kick” that prevented the Eagles from going to the finals of the Division IV playoffs.

Ninety four seconds before the game ended, LCA kicker Colin Woodson missed right the extra point that would have tied the game 28-28 and possibly send the game into overtime.

Instead, VC held on to a one-point, 28-27 lead with just over 90 seconds to play. All VC had to do was get a first down or two and run the clock out. Instead, they ran four plays and took less than 30 seconds off the clocks thanks to LCA calling three timeouts in a row.

LCA got the ball back with 1:05 to play in the game and were 65 yards away from paydirt.

The Knights drove the ball to the VC 20-yard-line with only 10 seconds left in the game.Woodson did not miss this time. He nailed a 37-yard field goal through the uprights and gave the Knights a 30-28 victory and a trip to the Louisiana Superdome.

VC head coach Brady Thomas saw the long kick sail through the uprights.

“My heart sunk for these kids,” said Thomas. “I know the amount of work they put in and having to go against the odds week and week out.”

LCA did not do anything fancy on offense, They just pounded big running back Logan Gabriel, who carried it 34 times and rushed for 222 yards, down the middle. He averaged 4 yards a carry.

The Knights opened the second half by marching 57 yards in nine plays to tie the game, 21-21.

The Eagles’ offense stalled twice in the third period and they had two punt twice.

They finally put together a drive in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. They drove 55 yards on the arm of senior JT Lege. JT threw a 28-yard pass to Ethan Lege and then two plays later, JT found Kris Constantine a 29-yard reception.

Two big pass plays moved the football down to the LCA 11-yard-line. It took three plays to score, when JT found Garrett Wiggins by himself in the end zone.

That put the Eagles ahead 28-21 with 10 minutes to play in the game.

LCA outscored VC 9-0 in the final 90 seconds of the game.

On the night, LCA had more yards, 404 yards to VC’s 326 yards.

JT threw for 257 yards. He completed 19 out of 36 passes and three touchdowns.

Ethan had eight catches for 130 yards. Constantine had six receptions for 85 yards. Two of catches were for TDs.

LCA, the No. 4 seed, will battle No. 6 seed Ascension Catholic in the finals.

“We did not lose the game, LCA just won the game,” said Thomas. “They played a great game.”