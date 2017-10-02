Single truck accident takes life of Vermilion Parish man

Shortly after 2:30 pm on October 2, 2017, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 696 at its intersection with US 167 north of Abbeville. The crash claimed the life 28 year old Jeremiah Broussard, who went to school in Erath.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Broussard was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on LA 696. For unknown reasons, Broussard failed to stop at the intersection with US 167 and traveled across the south and northbound lanes of travel. Broussard’s vehicle ran off of the roadway into a dry coulee, and collided with an embankment.

Broussard was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Broussard was pronounced dead on scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology samples were obtained from Broussard and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants of a motor vehicle must be restrained, regardless of age or seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. It is important that caregivers ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt anytime they are traveling in a vehicle. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.