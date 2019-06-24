Vermilion Parish 4-H students compete at 4-H University

With a theme of All Roads Lead to 4-H U, nearly 1,250 4-H’ers from across the state won educational trips, participated in educational programs and selected new officers for the 2019-20 school year during 4-H University.

The 105th annual event was held on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge on June 18-20. 4-H University consists of 42 competitive contests and 10 Clover College tracks. In addition, 4-H’ers elected elect new state officers and regional representatives for the state 4-H executive board and select national conference delegates and members of six state leadership boards.

In the competitive contests, youth contended for educational trips and vied for the right to represent Louisiana 4-H in several national competitions or win cash prizes.

“For many 4-H members, 4-H University is the highlight of their year,” said Janet Fox, LSU AgCenter 4-H department head. “Some have been preparing for their contests all year, and others look forward to components like Clover College and other educational programs.”

4-H University also allows the participants to experience what life is like on a major college campus. They stay in dormitories during the event, and the contests and programs are held across the LSU campus, exposing 4-H members to a college-like experience.

“Some of our participants come from rural areas and attend small schools. 4-H U gives them a taste of the college atmosphere, and hopefully, they will find it less intimidating if they go off to college someday,” Fox said.

About 250 4-H’ers attended Clover College, a selection of seven-hour programs that are non-competitive and focus on education and exposing young people to campus life. Sessions included forensics, graphic design, horsemanship, learning about opportunities in the LSU College of Agriculture and lessons regarding the basics of video production.

State 4-H president, vice president, secretary, historian/reporter and parliamentarian were elected during the week. Tay Moore, of Bienville Parish, was elected president, and Justin Boudreaux, of St. Martin Parish, will serve as vice president.

Bridget Seghers, of St. Tammany Parish, was elected secretary; John-Garrett Patrick, of Concordia Parish, was elected historian/reporter; and Jaderic Talbert, of Bienville Parish, was chosen as parliamentarian.

Vermilion Contest

winners were:

• Entomology Demonstration: Claire Guidry and Brooke Ledoux,

Vermilion Parish.

• Fashion Revue — Ready-to-Wear: Katelyn Bedwell, Vermilion Parish.

• Insect Identification: Isaac

Primeaux, Vermilion Parish.

• Louisiana Agronomic Crop Illustrated Talk: John-Michael Shiner, Vermilion Parish.

• Teens Driving Teens to Safety: Lindsey Duhon and Abigail Lopez, Vermilion Parish.

• Outdoor Skills (Team): Caleb

Arnould, Benjamin Romero and Dylan Trahan, Vermilion Parish.