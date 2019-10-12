Vermilion Parish Election Results
Vermilion Parish Sheriff
• Mike Couvillon ..........,10,421 (56%)
• Lance Broussard............8,061 (44%)
Vermilion Parish Police Jury
Police Jury District 3
• Brent Landry..................783 (61%)
• Kerry Richard................492 (39 %)
Police Jury District 5
• Wayne Touchet ...................1,030 (82%)
• Barbara Boudreaux Adams..232 (18%)
Police Jury District 6
•Mark Poche.....................1,123 (74%)
• Al Harrington....................395 (26%)
Police Jury District 7
• Paul Bourgeois Jr..............563 (63%)
• Ernal “EJ” Broussard.........333 (37%)
Police Jury District 9
• Chad “Chad-O” Lege...........1,044 (78%)
• Tony Romero.........................286 (22%)
Police Jury District 11
Runoff
• Scott Broussard.................595 (42%)
• Pervis Gaspard..................577 (41%)
• Tony Faulk.........................233 (17%)
Police Jury District 12
Runoff
• Dexter Callahan...............556 (43%)
• David Trahan....................398 (31%)
• Mike MJ Landry.................328 (26%)
School Board District E
• Charlotte C. Detraz..........1,130 (53%)
• Anita Levy.........................991 (47%)
Kaplan Alderman District C
• Justin “JJ” Johnson..............182 (75%)
• Kevin Cormier ......................62 (25%)
Results as of Press Time Saturday
BESE District 3
• Janice Perea.....................31,641 (23%)
• Sandy LeBlanc Holloway 103,714 (77%)
BESE District 7
• Holly Franks Boffy...............92,408 (62%)
• “Timmie” Melancon...............57,557 (38%)
State Senator District 26
• Bob Hensgens..........................26,224 (79%)
• Jerry Gaspard..........................6,844 (21%)
State Representative District 31
Runoff
• Jonathan Goudeau...............3,893 (33%)
• Gus Rantz.............................3,311 (28%)
• Jim Dore................................2,878 (25%)
• Quinta Thompson.................1,591 (14%)
Governor
Runoff
• Ralph Abraham...................294,138 (24%)
• John Bel Edwards ...............564,513 (46%)
• Eddie Rispone .......................335,423 (27%)
•Lieutenant Governor
• Billy Nungesser.....................808,546 (68%)
• Willie Jones............................373,165 (32%)
Secretary of State
Runoff
• Kyle Ardoin...........................481,719 (41%)
• Gwen Collins-Greenup.........391,447 (33%)
• Thomas J. Kennedy III.........225, 819 (19%)
Attorney General
• Jeff Landry..............783,785 (67%)
• Ike Jackson Jr........392,927 (33%)
Treasurer
• Derrick Edwards ...........405,697 (34%)
• John M. Schroder..........704,090..(60%)
Commissioner of Agriculture
and Forestry
• Mike Strain................675,132 (57%)
• Marguerite Green........235,042 (20%)
Commissioner of Insurance
• Jim Donelon ................581,718 (54%)
• Tim Temple...................507,487 (46%)