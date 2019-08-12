Vermilion Parish School Board President cancels committee meeting; catches everyone off guard

It may have been the shortest Vermilion Parish School Board Committee Meeting ever to take place on Monday night.

After three minutes, the meeting was over.

The school board committee meetings, which have lasted as much as three hours this past summer, was over before anyone knew it even began.

School Board President Laura LeBeouf said the meeting is canceled because agenda items were changed and that there was a conflict of interest.

LeBeouf said she did not approve the items on the agenda.

It caught everyone, including the school board members and Superintendent Jerome Puyau off guard.

"I did not know that was going to happen," said Puyau after the meeting.

School Board member Chris Gautreaux asked LaBeouf, "What are we running and hiding behind?"

"We are not behind anything," said LeBeouf. "I am the president."

School Board Vice President Kibbie Pillette chimed in, "Mr. Jerome has no business to be here."

"He is on leave, and he is here," said LeBeouf.

Gautreaux responded, "You have exhausted all of your avenues, and he (Puyau) is still here.

"Y'all made all of these people come here, for this kind of a show. Another show," Gautreaux said.

There was a new security company in the meeting room because the Abbeville Police Department refused to work security at school board meetings.

Gautreaux wanted to know who hired the new security company because it was not the school board.

"The president," responded Pillette.

"She can't act alone," fired back Gautreaux.

After that comment, the board members got up and walked outside.