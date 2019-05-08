Vermilion Parish School Board President suddenly resigns

After a 2 1/2 hour Vermilion Parish School Board meeting, school board president Jean Broussard ended the meeting with a bombshell.

He told the school board members, superintendent Jerome Puyau and the audience that he is resigning as a school member immediately.

“I decided two weeks ago to write a letter to the Secretary of State to resign as a school board member,” said Broussard during the meeting.

He explained he would resign as soon as the secretary of state received his letter of resignation.

Broussard, who has been a school member for 15 months, was named the president of the school board in January.

After the school board meeting, Broussard said he has thought about resigning for a few weeks. After Wednesday’s meeting, it reassured him he made the right decision, he said.

“I did this for personal reasons and many other reasons,” Broussard said. “This is something that I have been thinking about a while now.”

The next school board meeting is next week at Abbeville High School. The board will have to elect a new president of the school board.

A special election will have to be held in the near future.

Broussard replaced school board member Anthony Fontana who resigned in January of 2018.