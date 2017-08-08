Vermilion Parish School Board president wants to circulate a petition

The Vermilion Parish School Board meeting lasted only 90 seconds, but School Board President Anthony Fontana’s words during that time may be felt throughout the parish.

After role call was taken by Superintendent Jerome Puyau, missing were Laura LeBeouf, Luddy Herpin, Sara Duplechain and Kibbie Pillette. Fontana spoke.

He explained to the crowd and other board members that he will begin circulating a petition in search of only 100 signatures from the parish. The person signing the petition also has to give his or her address in order for the registrar of voters office to make sure they are a registered voter in the parish.

Once all 100 signatures are proven to be registered voters, the board president has to call a special school board meeting within five days after all the signatures are verified.

Each person can only sign one time.

“State law says if they refuse to come to the meeting, the remedy is 100 registered voters sign a petition calling for a meeting, and then it is sent to the superintendent. I have to call a meeting within five days,” Fontana said after the meeting. “All it takes is a 100 registered voters throughout the parish. If they do not attend the meeting, they do not get any pay for that month.”

Here is how the state law reads:

“However, if a city or parish school board fails to hold a public meeting at least once during a calender month, registered voters of the district may petition the board to hold a public meeting. Within five calender days of receipt of such a petition by the president or the board, or, if he is unavailable, by any other board member containing the names of at least 100 registered voters of the district, the board shall hold a public meeting.

The members of the a city or parish school board that fails to meet as required by this paragraph shall not be entitled to compensation or perdiem for that month.”