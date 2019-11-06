Vermilion Parish School System is now the second best school system in Louisiana

Vermilion Parish School Superintendent Jerome Puyau was almost in tears when he made the big announcement Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Central Office employees gathered outside under the giant oak tree to hear the great news from Puyau.

He told the central office employees and sent out an email to every school employee that the Vermilion Parish School system now the second-best school district in Louisiana.

“This was a team effort,” said Puyau.

Vermilion Parish is No. 2 out of 72 districts. The top-ranked district in the state is the Zachary School District, which has lesser schools than Vermilion Parish.

Last year the district ranked No. 4 and had climbed to No. 2 over a seven-year period. When Puyau took over the superintendent, the parish ranked No. 12

Puyau also announced that for the first time, Vermilion Parish has no “D” schools. Eaton Park Elementary and Herod Elementary, which were once “D” schools, can now boast they are “C” schools.

For the first time ever, all of Vermilion Parish High Schools are all “A” schools. That includes Abbeville High, Erath High, North Vermilion, Gueydan and Kaplan.