Lorna Marie

Latour Langlinais

November 9, 1944 ~ August 10, 2017

Abbeville—Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Lorna Marie Latour Langlinais, 72, who died Thursday, August 10, 2017. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Randal Vice; daughter, Aimee Tilley; two sisters, Lillie Broussard and Lorraine Noel; and brother, Dr. Emile Latour.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexis Latour and the former Lillie Mae Dore; four brothers, Dr. Thomas Latour, Dr. Louis Latour, James Edward Latour and Robert Latour; sister, Margaret Ann Latour; and daughter, Margaret Ann Vice.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., Abbeville, on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

