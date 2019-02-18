Meyers - LaPorte united in marriage

Miss Taylor Meyers of Maurice and Mr. Mark LaPorte of Abbeville were joined in holy matrimony during a nuptial ceremony held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice.

Father Neil Pettit officiated the 6:30 p.m. wedding.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Meyers of Maurice. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Larry Duhon of Maurice and Mr. and Mrs. Lynwood Meyers of Abbeville.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Todd LaPorte of Abbeville. His grandparents are Dolores Landry of Abbeville and Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Dardeau of Abbeville.

Music was preformed by Jonah Slason, organist and vocalist.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a gown designed by Provonias Barcelona. The classic inspired princess-style wedding dress was made of ornate pique fabric that was fitted with a detailed jewel waistline, complimenting her beautifully beaded illusion back which led to pockets and a cathedral length train. Her dress had a perfect finish with a cathedral length veil embellished with the finest Swarovski crystals on French tulle.

Claire Meyers and Katherine Meyers, both sisters of the bride, served a maid of honors. The bridesmaids included Lunden Hebert, Miranda Martin, Brooke Dupuy, Morgan Doucet and Katie Frith, all friends of the bride and Lauren Hebert, sister of the groom.

The bridesmaids wore formal evening gowns by designer Tarik Ediz in elegant black. Their gowns had an asymmetrical neckline with one ruffled shoulder and one off the shoulder and a fitted bodice leading to a mermaid silhouette and a train.

Reiss Hebert, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Ryan David, Emile Chiasson, Etienne Trahan, Josh Broussard, all friends of the groom, along with Aaron David, cousin of the groom and Jake Hebert, brother-in-law of the groom.

Ring bearers were Mason Dupuis, godchild of the bride and son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Dupuis and Andrew Hebert, nephew of the groom and son of Mr. and Mrs. Jake Hebert. Ushers were Landon Duhon and Cameron Meyers, cousins of the bride and Grant David, cousin of the groom.

A reception was held at L’Eglise in Erath.

The bride’s cake was an elegant three tiered ‘quilted’ pattern white almond cake with both strawberry cream cheese and pecan praline fillings.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Maurice, La.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by parents of the groom, was held at Black’s Restaurant on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The bride is a 2014 graduate of North Vermilion High School and a 2018 graduate of LSUE with an Associate in Nursing and is currently pursuing an RN to BSN at UL Lafayette. She is employed by Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

The groom is a 2012 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and a 2016 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Technology. He is employed with Safety Management System.