Erath – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Myrna Faye Simon Michaud, 74, will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 8:30AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 10:00AM.

A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Michaud died at 2:02PM on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, shopping, and sewing.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years Harry Lee Michaud of Erath; a son, Troy Renee Michaud and his wife Shelly of Abbeville; three daughters, Donna Menge and her husband Tony of Erath, Sonia Michaud of Henry, and Shannon Michaud of Erath; a brother, Rudy Simon and his wife Sally of Erath; six grandchildren, Brodie Soirez, Alicia Michaud, Brock Soirez, Amber Michaud, Lola Graves, and Jace Michaud; and four great grandchildren, Vance Soirez, Rocky Soirez, Giana Soirez, and Josh Michaud.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ophey and Loula Mae Broussard Simon.

Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Michaud, Brodie Soirez, Brock Soirez, Tony Menge, Rudy Simon, and Mike Duhon.

Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Jace Michaud.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospice in particularly Dr. Brierre and Dr. Prellop as well as Nurse Gary and Nurse Sue.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.