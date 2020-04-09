Abbeville provides COVID-19 update

As of noon on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, there have been 322 tests administered in Vermilion Parish with 22 confirmed positive cases and one death. These numbers are provided by the Louisiana Department of Health Website. We are sharing these numbers in the interest of public safety and awareness.

If you missed the Regular City Council Meeting last night, there was a Live Feed on Facebook. Please see the two segments of the meeting on our City of Abbeville Facebook Page. Anne Falgout, the director of Vermilion Economic Development shared some important information about financial resources available to Businesses and Individuals. In the second segment, Mayor Mark Piazza addressed Citizens and gave an update on recommendations. We realize the sound and video quality is not the best, we will work on it for future videos.

This is Holy Week and it is important Holiday for all of us. We would like to remind everyone that this is not a time to let your guard down and it is not a time for gatherings. The Governor’s 10-person gathering rule still applies. We realize that it goes against our nature to abide by these limitations especially during a holiday that we are used to celebrating with family and friends, but we are imploring Citizens to be diligent and continue to follow the guidelines of social distancing, proper sanitation and abide by the Stay at Home Order. If you are not normally with your family members daily, then you should not be with them now. This is for your safety and your loved ones.

The CDC is recommending that you cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when you must be around others. Please do not use medical grade masks, these are needed for essential medical workers on the front line. Face covers are not recommended for young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Mayor Mark Piazza would like to thank retailers within the City of Abbeville for their continued cooperation in reducing the number of customers allowed in their stores at one time. City officials appreciate retailers’ efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19. We ask everyone to obey safety measures put in place by retailers. They are in place for your safety and to protect essential workers serving their community. If you must visit a retailer for necessities, please adhere to the one person, 1 cart rule and do not bring additional persons with you to the store. The safest place for family members is at home. When possible, shop with a list to limit time in store and reduce chance of exposure. Please limit the items you touch to those you intend to purchase and limit any social interaction during your trip. A simple smile or wave is safer for you and your neighbor.

The Mayor and Council also extend their gratitude to all essential workers for their commitment to serve their community in this time of uncertainty. We recognize and appreciate your sacrifice.

Many local clinics and offices now have COVID-19 testing on-site. Please call your primary care physician, local walk-in clinic or 534-TEST (8378) for screening. The Parish testing site at 220 North Road, Erath, LA 70533, headed by Abbeville General, is testing 3 days per week. Testing is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 AM - Noon. If you are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please call 337-892-6999 from 8:00 AM- 12:00 PM for mandatory pre-screening. Please direct any concerns or questions about screening or testing to your primary care physician or call 534-TEST to discuss.

This is a growing pandemic and the threat is far from over. We are the first line of defense in the fight against this virus. Please follow the orders and recommendations put in place in the interest of public and personal safety. For more information and guidelines, visit http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/. Statistics are updated daily at 12 noon.