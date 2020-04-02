Abbeville provides update on local COVID-19 response

Mayor Mark Piazza and the Abbeville City Council are monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

As of noon on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, there are now 10 confirmed cases and one death in Vermilion Parish. We ask members of our community to follow Governor’s John Bel Edwards stay at home order. This order is based on federal guidelines and recommendations from medical experts. Please stay home when possible, practice social distancing when you must go out and use proper sanitary practices such as hand washing. If you must visit a retailer for necessities, please adhere to the one person, 1 cart rule. Do not bring additional persons with you to the store. It is also important to avoid gatherings both public and private. This is a growing pandemic and the threat is far from over. We are the first line of defense in the fight against this virus. Please follow the orders and recommendations put in place in the interest of public and personal safety.

The City of Abbeville has a curfew in place for adults and minors. This curfew prohibits and/or controls non-essential pedestrian and vehicular traffic between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

If you are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please call 337-892-6999 from 8:00 AM- 12:00 PM for mandatory pre-screening.

You may also call your primary care physician, local walk-in clinic or 534-TEST (8378) for screening.