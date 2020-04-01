Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for April 1

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

As of noon on April 1, the Department reported 1,187 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 6,424 positive cases. This is approximately a 23-percent increase since yesterday.

Hospitalization

A total of 1,498 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized; of those, 490 patients require ventilation.

Deaths

The Department reports an additional 34 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total to 273 deaths. Deaths are listed on the LDH dashboard by parish under the by parish tab and information by age can be found on the by age group tab.

Long-term care facilities

The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in 47 long-term care facilities in the state. For context, there are a total of 436 nursing homes and adult residential care facilities in Louisiana.

Below is the current list of confirmed clusters. These facilities have been notified by the Department of Health.

A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected.

Because of the sheer volume of cases, we will be sharing the updated number of clusters every day at noon. We will rely on facilities for reporting on the most up-to-date information. The Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.

A cluster is considered cleared 28 days after the last positive test result.

Region 1

Bayside Health

Chateau de Notre Dame

Chateau Living Center

Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center

Inspired Living Kenner

Jefferson Healthcare

Jo Ellen Smith Living Center

John Berchmans

Lambeth House

Marrero Health Care Center

Metairie Healthcare

Nouveau Marc

Poydras Home

River Palm Nursing and Rehab

Riverbend Nursing and Rehab

Saint Jude's Nursing Home

Saint Martin's Manor

St Anthony's Nursing Home

St Francis Villa Assisted Living

St Joseph of Harahan

The Suites at Algiers Point

Vista Shores Assisted Living

Region 2

Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement

Flannery Oaks Guest House

Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.

Lakeview Manor Nursing Home

Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation

Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen

Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home

St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home

Region 3

Chateau Saint James

Luling Living Center

Ormond Nursing and Care Center

South East Louisiana Veterans Home

Region 6

Colonial Nursing Home

Evergreen Life Services

Region 7

Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living

Montclair Park Assisted Living Center

Vivian Healthcare Center

Region 8

Cherry Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility

Region 9

Belle Maison

Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Green Briar Community Care

Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home

Oak Park Village

Pontchartrain Health Care

St. Anthony's Gardens

Dashboard information

The LDH dashboard now includes a new feature allowing site visitors to view positive case data over time. Click the over time tab at the bottom of the dashboard.

Volunteers

Medical volunteers interested in volunteering should register with Louisiana Volunteers in Action at www.lava.dhh.louisiana.gov. Medical and non-medical volunteers 18 years of age and older are welcome.