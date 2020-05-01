Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for May 1

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of COVID-19 positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

Today, the Department reports 710 new cases, of which 381 came from two labs that are new to reporting. These labs previously have not reported and are now reporting all their historic lab results electronically.

This means 329 of the 710 new cases came from the rest of the regular reporting across the state. We expect to see more labs across the state onboarding in a similar fashion over the next two weeks as we work to quickly ramp up testing across the state and ensure the state has the most comprehensive data on testing.