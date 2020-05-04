Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for May 4

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of COVID-19 positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

Nursing homes and other adult residential facilities

COVID-19 cases have been reported by 176 nursing homes and 87 other adult residential facilities in Louisiana. A total of 3,133 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of nursing homes, and a total of 417 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of other adult residential facilities. A total of 688 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among residents of nursing homes, and 50 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among residents of other adult residential facilities. There are 279 licensed and certified nursing homes and 157 adult residential care providers in Louisiana.

The Department will update the number of adult residential facilities with COVID-19 cases, the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.