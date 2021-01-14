Now, no date given to take vaccine at Comeaux Park

Well, there is now no date set for people in Vermilion Parish to receive their vaccine for COVID-19.

Last week the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) informed Vermilion Parish’s Emergency Preparedness Director Homer Stelly that the state planned to be in the parish to administer the vaccine, starting next week.

Since then, Stelly received a phone call from the Louisiana Department of Health erasing a scheduled date and is now saying tentatively set towards the end of the month.

“It all depends on getting the vaccine,” answered Stelly on why the date was pushed back.

When the LHD gets more vaccine, it will contact Vermilion Parish to set a date and time.

Here are the qualifications for the vaccine. These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

• Persons ages 70 years or older

•Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff

•Urgent care clinic providers and staff

•Community care clinic providers and staff

• Behavioral health clinic providers and staff

• Dialysis providers and clients

Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients

• Dental providers and staff

• Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools.