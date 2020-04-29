Turning 100 in COVID-19 Era: Family, friends celebrate Campbell’s birthday with a drive-by party

Family and friends originally had plans to throw a huge birthday party for Elvina Frederick Campbell this past weekend because she turned 100 years old on Monday. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a different kind of party had to take place for Campbell.

“There was a big party planned for her Sunday that we didn’t get to have, but we have to do something for her turning 100 years old, no matter what is happening,” said daughter Gail Collins.

Her other three children who were also there were Dolores Meaux, Gail Collins and Chris Campbell. Her other son, Milton, died in 2006.

On Sunday, family and friends still managed to celebrate Campbell’s special birthday with a drive-by celebration.

The vehicles, including a fire truck from the Meaux-Nunez Volunteer Fire Department, lined up on Huey Road and slowly drove down the road and turned into her driveway, where she sat in a chair surrounded by her children.

Friends and family drove into her driveway, and managed to stay at least six feet apart, wished her happy birthday with signs and balloons. Some brought presents while others gave her candy.

Campbell waved to everyone as they drove by.

“This is nice,” said Campbell during the celebration.

Campbell, who was married to the late Milton Campbell, lives with her children.

Today, Campbell has 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 49 great, great grandchildren.

“Family is very important,” says daughter Dolores Meaux.