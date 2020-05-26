Vermilion Parish Correctional Center remains closed to public

It has been two months since Vermilion Parish prisoners have had visitors, and nothing will change for the rest of May.

Because of the coronavirus, all prisons in Louisiana stopped having public visitation. The only visitors were attorneys and law enforcement.

Last week the state went into Phase 1, which meant some businesses were able to open and operate.

However, there is a handful that still remain closed, such as bars, massage and tattoo shops.

Nursing homes and prisons are still not allowing public visitors.

Col. Kirk Frith is the warden of the Vermilion Parish jail. He said despite being in Phase 1, prisoners are still not allowed to have visitors.

Frith did say that the Sheriff’s Office is looking into allowing “remote visitation” with the prisoners. Prisoners could see and talk to their family using video teleconferencing equipment.

Family members could be at home while on a teleconference phone call with an inmate.

Prisoners are allowed to write letters or make phone calls to family members and friends, he said.

Two months ago when the jail closed to visitors, the parish had no COVID-19 cases.

Today, there are 50 COVID-19 cases with three deaths in Vermilion Parish.

In Acadiana, there are just over 2,300 cases and 186 deaths.

The parish jail has managed to avoid from getting COVID-19.

Col. Frith had no time-line as to when prisoners will be able to receive visitors.