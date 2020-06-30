Vermilion Parish has its sixth COVID-19 death; number of cases reaches 238

State health officials are reporting one new death in Vermilion Parish that is related to COVID-19.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Vermilion Parish is now six.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), there are also 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the parish, bringing the total to 238 since the state began a tally in March. There were nine new cases reported on Sunday, June 28, after the state added 35 cases on Friday. That state did not report cases on Saturday, due to a planned power outage.

As of Monday afternoon, LDH reported the total number cases in Louisiana at 57,081 with 3,091 having died from the disease. The number of cases is up 845 from Sunday, with five newly reported deaths.

An updated report on June 29 shows that 42,225 patients have “presumed recovered.” That report is updated weekly.

There are 737 people who are hospitalized, up 22 from Sunday. Seventy-nine of those require ventilators. That is up three from the previous day.

Cases and deaths as of Monday for parishes around Acadiana include:

Acadia - 850 cases (up 38), 37 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 177 cases (up 4), 54 deaths (did not change)

Iberia - 673 cases (37), 44 deaths (did not change)

Jefferson Davis - 339 cases (up 11), 8 deaths (did not change)

Lafayette - 2,058 (up 86), 41 deaths (did not change)

St. Landry - 619 cases (up 14), 57 deaths (did not change)

St. Martin - 685 cases (up 24), 26 deaths (did not change)

St. Mary - 457 cases (up 14), 38 deaths (did not change)

Vermilion - 238 cases (up 10), 6 deaths (did not change)