‘Peace Walk’ in Abbeville: Churches unite to organize walk on Saturday morning

On Saturday morning, a “Peace Walk” will take place in Abbeville, led by pastors and preachers from different community churches.

The Peace Walk, which is not a demonstration walk, will begin at 9 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Abbeville.

The church is located at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Myles Street.

The pastors are encouraging everyone to arrive at 8:30 a.m.

From the church, the walk will make its way to the Christian Service Center. The march will leave the church, turn left on Schlessinger Street, cross Maude Ave. and then head north on Lyman Street to Graceland Avenue.

Participants can either walk or drive in their vehicles to the Christian Service Center.

The Abbeville Police Department is also behind the Peace Walk and Abbeville Police Chief William Spearman explained why.

Spearman said, “Because violence effects the victims, their families and the entire community. The police department is part of the community. The police department wants to part of the solution in making the community a better place. The police department wants to help show the community that we are with them.”

At 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Service Center, there will be worship music, speeches, and lunch will be served at noon.

Some of the churches helping organize the walk are St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Freedom World Ministry International Church and Covenant Ministries of Abbeville.

“We want to invite everyone to a blessed peace rally,” said Lawrence Levy, a pastor at Freedom World Ministry International Church. “We want to show love, unity, and we want to bring awareness to the violent criminal activity, as well as racial injustices that are in this city. We want to bring it to a halt with love, peace, community and the Gospel.”

“We are going to do an incredible walk of love and peace, and show a demonstration of unity,” said John Listi, executive director of the Christian Service Center. “It will be a launchpad for newness in the city of Abbeville. I am so excited about this. I want everyone to come.”

Apostle Crystal Randle of the Covenant Ministries said,” I am so excited about the people of God coming together.”

The pastors said there would also be a “sign contest.” They want the signs to say encouraging and positive messages.

“We want to make this a parade of love,” said Levy.

•• Due to the Abbeville Meridional’s Friday deadline, coverage of the Peace Walk will be in Tuesday’s paper and on-line at Vermiliontoday.com.