15th Judical District Attorney’s office announces recent convictions

During the month of May, 2018 the following defendants were convicted or pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 15th Judicial District Court, Parishes of Lafayette and Vermilion:

VERMILION PARISH

1. Brett Vaughn; Aggravated Battery, 1 year hard labor

2. Nashon Brooks, Aggravated Battery, 6 years hard labor, suspend all but 1, 2 years active supervised probation

3. Jermaine Guidry, Attempted Possession of Firearm by convicted felon, Aggravated Assault, 5 years hard labor on each

4. Kelly Touchet, Terrorizing, 3 years hard labor suspended, 1 year active supervised probation

5. Lindell Davis, Simple Battery, 6 months parish jail

6. Rainee Schexnayder, Misdemeanor theft, 90 days parish jail

LAFAYETTE PARISH

1. Joseph Lilly, Manslaughter, Presentence Investigation Report.

2. Tevin Bob, Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; 3 years hard labor

3. Karlyn Epps; Theft, 5 years hard labor

4. Henry Eaglin, Cruelty to a Juvenile; 5 years hard labor, suspended, 3 years active supervised probation

5. Morris Washington, Second Degree Battery, 4 years hard labor

6. Justin Newell, Theft, 4 years hard labor

7. Chandra Marks, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Cocaine, 2 years hard labor, 3 years active supervised probation

8. Chase Wilson, Drug Offenses; 5 years hard labor, 3 years active supervised probation

9. Ladarreion Hines; Drug Charges, 12 months hard labor, 3 years active supervised probation

10. Terrance Anderson; Drug Charges, 12 months hard labor

11. Kynan Hebert; Drug Charges; 12 months hard labor, 3 years active supervised probation

12. Jeremy Authorlee, Manslaughter, 30 years hard labor

13. Michael Greer, Unauthorized Use of an Access Card, 5 years hard labor

14. Laquan White, Attempted Second Degree Robbery, 8 years hard labor, suspended, 5 years active supervised probation

15. Gilbert Gotch, Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 3 years hard labor

16. John Lee Hickenbottom, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, 2 years hard labor, suspended, 3 years active supervised probation

17. Clayton Helaire, Domestic Abuse Battery 4th Offense, 10 years hard labor

18. Isaiah Deleon, Monetary Instrument Abuse, 2 years hard labor

19. Wilbert Simon, Attempted Simple Burglary, 1 year hard labor

20. Dwayne Richard, Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Offense, 8 months hard labor

21. Kendrick Noel, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, 1 year hard labor

22. Houston Willis, Domestic Abuse Battery, 5 months parish jail

23. Nola Joiner, Unauthorized Entry into an Inhabited Dwelling, 2 ½ years hard labor

Submitted by District Attorney Keith Stutes.