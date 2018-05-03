15th Judicial District announces convictions

During the month of April, 2018 the following defendants were convicted or pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 15th Judicial District Court, Parishes of Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion:

VERMILION PARISH

1. Charles Harrington, Manslaughter, 40 years hard labor, suspend all but 3 years, 5 years active supervised probation

2. Taryll Mouton, Theft, 2 years hard labor

3. Edward Cormier; 2 counts of Theft, 5 years hard labor on each count suspended, 3 years active supervised probation

4. Carl Scioneaux, Aggravated Flight, 18 months hard labor

5. Mark Bourque, Unauthorized Entry into an Inhabited Dwelling; 1 year hard labor, suspended, 1 year active supervised probation

6. Quintal Davis, Simple Burglary, 1 year parish jail

7. Gary Creed, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, 7 years hard labor, suspended, 5 years active supervised probation, 25 years Tier II Sex Offender, 100 hours community service

8. Jasmine Senegal, Skimming Lottery Proceeds, 2 years hard labor, suspended, 1 year active supervised probation, Restitution of $933.00.

9. Jeremy Lege, Attempted Unauthorized Entry, 2 years hard labor

LAFAYETTE PARISH

1. Curley Hines, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle; Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, 2 years hard labor, suspended, 3 years active supervised probation.

2. Lane Brown, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Unauthorized Entry, 4 years hard labor

3. Carl Chaisson, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Violation of a Protective Order, 18 months hard labor

4. Dontae Roy, 2 counts of Aggravated Burglary, 15 years hard labor all but 3 years without benefits; 5 years active supervised probation

5. Cain Ryan Otillio, Simple Robbery, 5 years hard labor all but 2 suspended, 2 years on home incarceration

6. Jamacaine Thomas, Simple Burglary, 18 months hard labor

7. Roderick Mayes, Attempted Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, 10 months hard labor

ACADIA PARISH

1. Jason P. Broussard, 2 Counts of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Resisting Arrest with Violence, 15 years hard labor on each count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and 3 years hard labor on Resisting

2. Jeremy Matte, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 10 years hard labor

3. Troy Leleaux, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 6 years hard labor

4. Marcus Washington, Theft Over $1,000 Less $5,000, 3 years hard labor

5. John Bradley Fuselier, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, 3 ½ years hard labor

6. Kyle Taylor, Theft Over $5,000, 5 years hard labor

7. James Rozas, Possession of Alprazolam, 3 years hard labor

8. Larry Wheeler, Simple Burglary, 6 years hard labor

9. Lance Conner, Simple Burglary, 6 years hard labor

10. Jean Paul Mouille, Negligent Homicide, 4 years hard labor, 1 year suspended, 4 years active supervised probation

11. Reggie Ray, First Degree Robbery, 10 years hard labor

12. Elliot Zeno, Possession of Cocaine, 5 years hard labor

Submitted by First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Landry for 15th Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes.