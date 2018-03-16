20-year-old arrested after allegedly making threats toward school in Abbeville

On March 15, Officers with the Abbeville Police Department arrested 20-year-old Jimmy Broussard of Abbeville for Terrorizing. A report was filed that Broussard made several comments about committing a school shooting. These comments were made to business employees at a local business in Abbeville.

A specific school was not named in the threats.

Broussard denied the allegations.

Broussard’s bond was set at $25,000. Broussard bonded out after being booked. Charges will be sent to the 15th Judicial District Court.

The Abbeville Police Department urges all citizens to report any type threats and to take all threats serious.

“With what’s going on in our world today, we must take all measures necessary to protect our youth,” Abbeville Police Sgt. Ryan Boutte said.