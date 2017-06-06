2017 Erath Fourth of July Royalty

The 2017 Erath 4th of July Celebration royalty were crowned last weekend during their annual pageant held at the Erath Community Building. Reigning for 2017 are (left to right): Jr. Miss 4th of July Carlee LeBlanc, Teen Miss 4th of July Katelyn Bedwell, Miss Erath Fourth of July E'Llise Marie Trosclair, Young Miss 4th of July Jaylee LeDoux, and Little Miss 4th of July Rylann Viator. The Baby Pageant will be held on June 24 and registration for that pageant is still open.