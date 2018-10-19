The 2018 Abbeville High Homecoming Court: Seated left to right: Linh Tran, Morgan Trahan, Pamela Le, Brianna Nguyen, Keiona Caillier and Terriona Matthews. Standing left to right: Drema Bares, Tyre'Anna Saddler, Morgan Vallot, Laney Buras, Anne Marie Richard, Denver Comeaux and Alexis Bergeron. The school announced Keiona Caillier as the 2018 Homecoming Queen during a ceremony Wednesday night. The annual Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. The parade will begin at A.A. Comeaux Park, go down State Street and end around Magdalen Square.