2018 Delcambre Homecoming Court

Delcambre High School’s 2018 Homecoming Court. (Seniors: front row from left to right) Tayah Lewis, McKailyn Wiggins, Chloe Hernandez, Ali Rae

Falgout, Jennifer Saunier; (middle right) Nyheila Ellis; (back row from left to right) Madison Latiola, Seighan LeBlanc, Alaina Barras, Alli Campbell. The Homecoming game will be on Friday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Pit. Introduction of the court will take place during pre-game at 6:15 p.m. Announcement of the 2018 Homecoming Queen will take place during the half time activities.