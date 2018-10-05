2018 Gueydan Homecoming Court

The Roaring 20’s was the theme for the 2018 Gueydan High School Homecoming Tea. The Les Dames de Gueydan hosted the occasion. The tea was held at Les Dames member, Tiffany Hebert’s home in Gueydan. Attending the tea are front row from left, Sade Smith, Kennedy Boudreaux, Alisabeth Breaux, Gwendolyn Hebert, Kelcie Williams, Sydnie Simon, Hannah Vincent, Kendra Petry, Victoria Hebert, Sumer Bonvillion, Sydney Cormier and Emma LeJeune. The Bears will play host to Centerville at 7 p.m. in the annual Homecoming game.