2018 North Vermilion Homecoming Court
Thu, 10/04/2018 - 8:25am
Photo by Beverly Vincent
The 2018 North Vermilion High Homecoming Court (L-r): Regan Patin, Allison Meaux, Alexandra Holmes,
Aubree Lange, Caroline Bourgeois, Amelia Pennington, Laura Nguyen, McKay Hebert, Marlee Spell, Molly
Stevens, Katelyn Cormier, Faith Derouen and Hollie Devoltz. The parade is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. The Patriots will take on the Patterson Lumberjacks on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The court presentation will begin at 6:15 and the queen will be crowned at halftime.