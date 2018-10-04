2018 North Vermilion Homecoming Court

Photo by Beverly Vincent

The 2018 North Vermilion High Homecoming Court (L-r): Regan Patin, Allison Meaux, Alexandra Holmes,

Aubree Lange, Caroline Bourgeois, Amelia Pennington, Laura Nguyen, McKay Hebert, Marlee Spell, Molly

Stevens, Katelyn Cormier, Faith Derouen and Hollie Devoltz. The parade is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. The Patriots will take on the Patterson Lumberjacks on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The court presentation will begin at 6:15 and the queen will be crowned at halftime.