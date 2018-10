The 2018 Vermilion Catholic Homecoming Court -- Front row- JaChristany Demouchet, Molly Landry, Bailey Mire, Ainsley Mallet, Back row- Mattie Dartez, Rebekah Fontenot, Queen Anne-Catherine Gallet, Gabrielle Davis, and

Addisyn Dardtez. The parade is scheduled for 3 p.m. today. Court members will be presented at VC

Stadium at 6:30 this evening. The Eagles take on Highland Baptist at 7 p.m.