21-year-old succumbs to injuries weeks after accident

GUEYDAN - A second victim has died as the result of a recent single-vehicle crash near Mermentau in Acadia Parish.

Cade Sonnier, 21, of Gueydan, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, June 1.

Sonnier was one of seven passengers in the 2009 Ford F-250 that crashed at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, on Louisiana Highway 92 south of U.S. 90.

Kriss Stoute, 32, of Morse, was pronounced dead at the scene of that crash. S toute was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers say.

State Police investigators said the crash occurred when the truck, driven by 21-year-old Johnathan Patin, also of Morse, ran off of the right side of the roadway and began to rotate counterclockwise.

The pickup traveled down into a ditch and struck a culvert.

According to investigators, of the eight people in the vehicle, only one — an unnamed passenger — was properly restrained.

State Police said they believe impairment and excessive speed were factors in the crash.

The State Police Bureau of Investigations is assisting in the investigation.

Funeral services for Sonnier are set at 3 p.m. today at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan.

Sonnier played basketball, baseball and football at Gueydan High, where he graduated in 2016.

He also loved to fish and bowl.

Although Cade graduated two years ago, he still remained loyal to the athletic program.

“Cade was a passionate and talented three sport athlete who continued to support younger athletes after his graduation by attending games and participating in alumni activities,” said Gueydan Principal Brandy Broussard. “His tragic loss has had a huge and lasting effect on Gueydan High School and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and classmates.”