4-H, FFA State Horse Show results released

GONZALES, La. — Results have been released from the 49th annual Louisiana 4-H and FFA State Horse Show held July 6 to 9.

Coordinated by the LSU AgCenter, the event was held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

Premier Exhibitor awards sponsored by the Gerry Lane Foundation are given to participants who display a true knowledge of the horse program. Each exhibitor is tested on skills and knowledge of horses through an exam, interview and résumé.

The 2019 Horse Premier Exhibitor is Zoe Cazayoux, of Lafayette Parish, who received $500, a Premier Exhibitor jacket and belt buckle.

Other finishers were: second, Raachel Irvin, of Caddo Parish; third, Theadora Dawson, of Richland Parish; fourth, Gracie Powell, of Beauregard Parish; fifth, Kennidy Hargrove, of Beauregard Parish. Each was presented a trophy and a cash award.

The Louisiana Equine Council presented $125 scholarship awards to the following all-around high point winners:

Timed events, 13 years and under: Abby Caraway, Webster Parish.

Timed events, 14 years and older: Gracie Caskey, Winn Parish.

Ranch events, 13 years and under: Anna Center, Avoyelles Parish.

Ranch events, 14 years and older: Isabelle Gonzalez, Lafayette Parish.

Western events, 13 years and under: Madison Jacob, St. Charles Parish.

Western events, 14 years and older: Page Freeman, Ouachita Parish.

Hunter events, 13 years and under: Caroline Kaough, Calcasieu Parish.

Hunter events, 14 years and older: Emily Lanie, Lafayette Parish.

In addition to Gerry Lane Enterprises and the Louisiana Equine Council, other horse show sponsors included Sunshine Quality Solutions, the Louisiana 4-H Foundation, the Louisiana Equine Council, Louisiana Farm Bureau and Sac’s Western Store.

Gwen Pitre, of Vermilion Parish, has been named Horse Leader of the Year for 2019.

Pitre has served as a horse leader for 31 years and in the past three years has presented 12 clinics to 345 youth. Understanding the value of parental support, she has included parents in the 4-H clinics and one-on-one activities.

Pitre has helped hundreds of 4-H’ers and special needs children gain a better understanding of themselves through working with horses. Her particular attention to teaching trail obstacles has increased parish participation in this class at the district and state shows by 40%.

An active leader at the Acadiana 4-H Horse Camp, now in its 15th year, Pitre has been involved in all aspects of the camp, which reaches 40 or so youth each year.

A Master Horseman since 2008, Pitre has been a member of the Master Horseman Advisory Committee since its inception over 11 years ago and has been actively involved in securing funds for the Master Horseman Benefit Trail Ride and Campout.

Other award winners were:

Public speaking, junior division: first, Taylor Guidry, Vermilion Parish.

Public speaking, senior division: first, Destiny Alarcon, Vermilion Parish.

The first-place senior division public speaking winner received a $125 scholarship premium.

Individual demonstration, junior division: first, Anna-Marie Poland, Richland Parish.

Individual demonstration, senior division: first, Dora Dawson, Richland Parish; second, Conner Welsh, Richland Parish; third, Caitlyn Dionne, Calcasieu Parish; fourth, Gracie Powell, Beauregard Parish; fifth, Kennidy Hargrove, Beauregard Parish.

The first-place senior division winner received a $125 scholarship premium.

Team demonstrations, junior division: first, Lane Frederick and Haylee Bourque, Vermilion Parish.

Team demonstrations, senior division: first, Rachel Irvin, Caddo Parish, and Tucker Henderson, Natchitoches Parish; second, Catherine Martin and Makayla Durr, Winn Parish.

The first-place senior division team winners each received a $125 scholarship premium.

Quiz Bowl, junior division: first, Brant Schexnider, Lane Frederick, Emma Zaunbrecher, Nash Hebert and Haylee Bourque, Vermilion Parish.

Quiz Bowl, open division: first, Lexann York, Jolan Taylor, Ashlyn Booty and Katherine Guttzeit, East Baton Rouge Parish; second, Josie Blanchard, Mary Harris, Riley Dartez and Sierra Parrish, St Martin Parish; third, Kennidy Hargrove, Hayden Burnett and Gracie Powell, Beauregard Parish.

The first-place open division winners received $125 scholarship premiums.

Junior horse judging

Junior Individual halter: first, Shaoey Martin, Lafayette Parish; second, Sarah Foret, Lafourche Parish; third, Lane Fredrick, Vermilion Parish; fourth, Emma Zaunbrecher, Vermilion Parish; fifth, Bella Nuesslein, Lafourche Parish.

Junior team halter: first, Alaina Lyons, Hailey Sevin and Sarah Foret, Lafourche Parish; second, Shaoey Martin, Molly Bordelon, Eniya Bordelon and Elsie Bordelon, Lafayette Parish; third, Lane Frederick, Nash Hebert, Emma Zaunbrecher and Brant Schexnider, Vermilion Parish; fourth, Hilari Theriot, Bella Nuesslein and Tyler Oldham, Lafourche Parish.

Junior individual performance: first, Alaina Lyons, Lafourche Parish; second, Nash Hebert, Vermilion Parish; third, Lane Fredrick, Vermilion Parish; fourth, Molly Bordelon, Lafayette Parish; fifth, Sarah Foret, Lafourche Parish.

Junior team performance: first, Lane Frederick, Nash Hebert, Emma Zaunbrecher and Brant Schexnider, Vermilion Parish; second, Alaina Lyons, Hailey Sevin and Sarah Foret, Lafourche Parish; third, Shaoey Martin, Molly Bordelon, Eniya Bordelon and Elsie Bordelon, Lafayette Parish; fourth, Hilari Theriot, Bella Nuesslein and Tyler Oldham, Lafourche Parish.

High individual junior: first, Lane Fredrick, Vermilion Parish; second, Shaoey Martin, Lafayette Parish; third, Sarah Foret, Lafourche Parish; fourth, Alaina Lyons, Lafourche Parish; fifth, Molly Bordelon, Lafayette Parish.

High team junior: first, Alaina Lyons, Hailey Sevin and Sarah Foret, Lafourche Parish; second, Shaoey Martin, Molly Bordelon, Eniya Bordelon and Elsie Bordelon, Lafayette Parish; third, Lane Frederick, Nash Hebert, Emma Zaunbrecher and Brant Schexnider, Vermilion Parish; fourth, Hilari Theriot, Bella Nuesslein and Tyler Oldham, Lafourche Parish.

Open horse judging

Open individual halter: first, Cassidy Sweat, Beauregard Parish; second, Kara LeBeouf, Beauregard Parish; third, Elaina Wisby, Beauregard Parish; fourth, Haylee Bourque, Vermilion Parish; fifth, Aaron Blackmer, Vermilion Parish.

Open team halter: first, Kara LeBeouf, Elaina Wisby, Cassidy Sweat and Michael Wisby, Beauregard Parish; second, Gracie Powell, Kennidy Hargrove and Hayden Burnett, Beauregard Parish; third, Haylee Bourque, Bradley Christ and Aaron Backmer, Vermilion Parish; fourth, Makayla Durr, Catherine Martin and Kimberly Harris, Winn Parish.

Open individual performance: first, Aaron Blackmer, Vermilion Parish; second, Bradley Christ, Vermilion Parish; third, Haylee Bourque, Vermilion Parish; fourth, Graciee Powell, Beauregard Parish; fifth, Kara LeBeouf, Beauregard Parish.

Open team performance: first, Haylee Bourque, Bradley Christ and Aaron Backmer, Vermilion Parish; second, Kara LeBeouf, Elaina Wisby, Cassidy Sweat and Michael Wisby, Beauregard Parish; third, Gracie Powell, Kennidy Hargrove and Hayden Burnett, Beauregard Parish; fourth, Makayla Durr, Catherine Martin and Kimberly Harris, Winn Parish.

Overall high individual senior: first, Kara LeBeouf, Beauregard Parish; second, Aaron Blackmer, Vermilion Parish; third, Cassidy Sweat, Beauregard Parish; fourth, Elaina Wisby, Beauregard Parish; fifth, Haylee Bourque, Vermilion Parish.

A $125 Scholarship Premium is being presented to the first place high individual senior.

Overall high team senior: first, Kara LeBeouf, Elaina Wisby, Cassidy Sweat and Michael Wisby, Beauregard Parish; second, Haylee Bourque, Bradley Christ and Aaron Backmer, Vermilion Parish; third, Gracie Powell, Kennidy Hargrove and Hayden Burnett, Beauregard Parish; fourth, Makayla Durr, Catherine Martin and Kimberly Harris, Winn Parish.

A $125 scholarship premium was presented to each member of the first-place team.

Breakaway roping, 13 and under: first, Madeline E. Hagan, Vernon Parish.

Stake race, 13 and under: first, Allie K. Calcote, Beauregard Parish; second,

Emilee J. Sanders, Catahoula Parish; third, Abby P. Caraway, Webster Parish; fourth,

Julie B. Shuff, Grant Parish; fifth, Eliana M. Shidaker, West Feliciana Parish; sixth, Neely R. Labauve, Calcasieu Parish; seventh, Kennedy S. Nunn, Jefferson Davis Parish; eighth, Madeline E. Hagan, Vernon Parish; ninth, Gabrielle L. Jones, Lafourche Parish; tenth, Karmyn K. Spears, St. Landry Parish.

Stake race, 14 and over: first, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; second,

Theadora S. Dawson, Richland Parish; third, Allison P. Copeland, Epps High School; fourth, Jordan A. Sharp, Catahoula Parish; fifth, Lessie C. Neal, Catahoula Parish; sixth, Logan Adams, St. Tammany Parish; seventh, Joella M. Seay, Union Parish; eighth, Gracie M. Caskey, Winn Parish; ninth, Jaicie E. Womack, Winn Parish; tenth, Kiersten L. Harris, Washington Parish.

Pole bending, 13 and under: first, Kennedy S. Nunn, Jefferson Davis Parish; second, Abby P. Caraway, Webster Parish; third, Eliana M. Shidaker, West Feliciana Parish; fourth, Gabrielle L. Jones, Lafourche Parish; fifth, Madison C. Hess, Terrebonne Parish; sixth, Haylee R. Bourque, Vermilion Parish; seventh, Anna-Marie Poland, Richland Parish; eighth, Julie B. Shuff, Grant Parish; ninth, Madeline E. Hagan, Vernon Parish; tenth, Caitlyn Corona, St. Tammany Parish.

Pole bending, 14 and over: first, Gracie M. Caskey, Winn Parish; second, Jordan A. Sharp, Catahoula Parish; third, Ashtyn N. Spell, Iota High School; fourth, Theadora S. Dawson, Richland Parish; fifth, Logan Adams, St. Tammany Parish; sixth, Abigail M. Wulf, Acadia Parish; seventh, Joella M. Seay, Union Parish; eighth, Lauren M. Mendenall, West Feliciana Parish; ninth, Addison J. McCain, Calcasieu Parish; tenth, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish.

Barrel racing, 13 and under: first, Madison C. Hess, Terrebonne Parish; second, Abby P. Caraway, Webster Parish; third, Lily F. Thomas, Tangipahoa Parish; fourth, Allie K. Calcote, Beauregard Parish; fifth, Carrie A. Smith, Jackson Parish; sixth, Madeline E. Hagan, Vernon Parish; seventh, Aurianna Estes, Iberia Parish; eighth, Emilee J. Sanders, Catahoula Parish; ninth, Karmyn K. Spears, St. Landry Parish; tenth, Emily A. Broussard, Iberia Parish.

Barrel racing, 14 and over: first, Jordan A. Sharp, Catahoula Parish; second, Gracie M. Caskey, Winn Parish; third, Macie L. Langlois, Livingston Parish; fourth, Taylor C. Theriot, Terrebonne Parish; fifth, Allison P. Copeland, Epps High School; sixth, Joella M. Seay, Union Parish; seventh, Kiersten L. Harris, Washington Parish; eighth, Logan Adams, St. Tammany Parish; ninth, Ashtyn N. Spell, Iota High School; tenth, Addison J. McCain, Calcasieu Parish.

Ground work, 13 and under: first, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; second, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; third, Kaylea E. Marionneaux, East Baton Rouge Parish; fourth, Haylee R. Bourque, Vermilion Parish; fifth, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; sixth, Anna-Marie Poland, Richland Parish; seventh, Everett P. Pourciau, Vermilion Parish; eighth, Claire Center, Avoyelles Parish; ninth, Kinsey C. Waits, Vermilion Parish; tenth, Julie B. Shuff, Grant Parish.

Ground work, 14 and over: first, Emily M. Lanie, Lafayette Parish; second, Kacie D. Morvant, Calcasieu Parish; third, Madison N. Pollet, West Feliciana Parish; fourth, Zoe G. Cazayoux, Lafayette Parish; fifth, Meghan Short, Pointe Coupee Parish; sixth, Jon “Tucker” T. Henderson, Natchitoches Parish; seventh, Layla N. Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish; eighth, Theadora S. Dawson, Richland Parish; ninth, Aaron P. Blackmer, Vermilion Parish; tenth, Maelyn Moss, Calcasieu Parish.

Stock horse, pleasure, 13 and under: first, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; second, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; third, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; fourth, Claire Center, Avoyelles Parish; fifth, Peyton N. Wooley, St. Tammany Parish; sixth, Anna-Marie Poland, Richland Parish; seventh, Isabelle B. Dunn, Rapides Parish; eighth, Julianna E. Easley, Livingston Parish; ninth, Haylee R. Bourque, Vermilion Parish; tenth, Kaylea E. Marionneaux, East Baton Rouge Parish.

Stock horse, pleasure, 14 and over: first, Isabelle L. Gonzalez, Lafayette Parish; second, Layla N. Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish; third, Kacie D. Morvant, Calcasieu Parish; fourth, Meghan Short, Pointe Coupee Parish; fifth, Zoe G. Cazayoux, Lafayette Parish; sixth, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; seventh, Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish; eighth, Lexann M. York, East Baton Rouge Parish; ninth, Ashleigh M. Godke, West Feliciana Parish; tenth, Aaron P. Blackmer, Vermilion Parish.

Working cow horse, 13 and under: first, Kaylea E. Marionneaux, East Baton Rouge Parish; second, Everett P. Pourciau, Vermilion Parish; third, Tayler M. Guidry, Vermilion Parish; fourth, Anna-Marie Poland, Richland Parish; fifth, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; Sixth, Julie B. Shuff, Grant Parish; seventh, Nash R. Hebert, Vermilion Parish; eighth, Brant D. Schexnider, Vermilion Parish.

Working cow horse, 14 and over: first, Isabelle L. Gonzalez, Lafayette Parish; second, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; third, Theadora S. Dawson, Richland Parish; fourth, Layla N. Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish; fifth, Aaron P. Blackmer, Vermilion Parish; sixth, Kacie D. Morvant, Calcasieu Parish; seventh, Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish; eighth, Bradley P. Christ, Vermilion Parish.

Ranch trail, 13 and under: first, Haylee R. Bourque, Vermilion Parish; second, Claire Center, Avoyelles Parish; third, Isabelle B. Dunn, Rapides Parish; fourth, Kaylea E. Marionneaux, East Baton Rouge Parish; fifth, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; sixth, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; seventh, Anna-Marie Poland, Richland Parish; eighth, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; ninth, Brant D. Schexnider, Vermilion Parish; tenth, Connor J. Covalt, Acadia Parish.

Ranch trail, 14 and over: first, Isabelle L. Gonzalez, Lafayette Parish; second, Bayleigh L. Sevin, St. Charles Parish; third, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; fourth, Aaron P. Blackmer, Vermilion Parish; fifth, Bradley P. Christ, Vermilion Parish; sixth, Kacie D. Morvant, Calcasieu Parish; seventh, Lexann M. York, East Baton Rouge Parish; eighth, Meghan Short, Pointe Coupee Parish; ninth, Rachel M. Irvin, Caddo Parish; tenth, Theadora S. Dawson, Richland Parish.

Ranch Roping, 13 and under: first, Brant D. Schexnider, Vermilion Parish; second, Claire Center, Avoyelles Parish; third, Connor J. Covalt, Acadia Parish; fourth, Nash R. Hebert, Vermilion Parish; fifth, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; sixth, Anna-Marie Poland, Richland Parish; seventh, Kaylea E. Marionneaux, East Baton Rouge Parish.

Ranch roping, 14 and over: first, Isabelle L. Gonzalez, Lafayette Parish; second, Kacie D. Morvant, Calcasieu Parish; third, Bradley P. Christ, Vermilion Parish; fourth, Aaron P. Blackmer, Vermilion Parish; fifth, Theadora S. Dawson, Richland Parish; sixth, Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish.

Ranch/team sorting: first, Aaron P. Blackmer and Tayler M. Guidry, Vermilion Parish; second, Josey R. Shuff and Julie B. Shuff, Grant Parish; third, Emma G. Marangos and Kaylea E. Marionneaux, East Baton Rouge Parish; fourth, Claire Center and Anna G Center, Avoyelles Parish.

Western pleasure, 13 and under: first, Aleigh R. Jean, St. Tammany Parish; second, Isabelle B. Dunn, Rapides Parish; third, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; fourth, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; fifth, Caitlyn Corona, St. Tammany Parish; sixth, Noah Henderson, Natchitoches Parish; seventh, Peyton N. Wooley, St. Tammany Parish; eighth, Julianna E. Easley, Livingston Parish; ninth, Kinsey C. Waits, Vermilion Parish; 10th, ; Aurianna Estes, Iberia Parish.

Goat Tying, all ages: first, Jenna M. Ledoux, St. Landry Parish; second, Emilee J. Sanders,

Catahoula Parish; third, Allie K. Calcote, Beauregard Parish; fourth, Abby P. Caraway, Webster Parish; fifth, Theadora S. Dawson, Richland Parish; sixth, Jordan A. Sharp, Catahoula Parish; seventh, Bradley P. Christ, Vermilion Parish; eighth, Brant D. Schexnider, Vermilion Parish; ninth, Carly E. Talley, Washington Parish; tenth, Aaron P. Blackmer, Vermilion Parish.

Western pleasure, 14 and over: first, Paige E. Freeman, Ouachita Parish; second, Logan Adams, St. Tammany Parish; third, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; fourth, Layla N. Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish; fifth, Jon “Tucker” T. Henderson, Natchitoches Parish; sixth, Bayleigh L. Sevin, St. Charles Parish; seventh, Jolan E. Taylor, East Baton Rouge Parish; eighth, Katherine K. Guttzeit, East Baton Rouge Parish; ninth, Rachel M. Irvin, Caddo Parish; 10th, Madison N. Pollet, West Feliciana Parish.

Western horsemanship, 13 and under: first, Caitlyn Corona, St. Tammany Parish; second, Julianna E. Easley, Livingston Parish; third, Aleigh R. Jean, St. Tammany Parish; fourth, Peyton N. Wooley, St. Tammany Parish; fifth, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; sixth, Kaylea E. Marionneaux, East Baton Rouge Parish; seventh, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; eighth, Everett P. Pourciau, Vermilion Parish; ninth, Julie B. Shuff, Grant Parish; 10th, Kinsey C. Waits, Vermilion Parish.

Western horsemanship, 14 and over: first, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; second, Paige E. Freeman, Ouachita Parish; third, Layla N. Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish; fourth, Bayleigh L. Sevin, St. Charles Parish; fifth, Jolan E. Taylor, East Baton Rouge Parish; sixth, Rachel M. Irvin, Caddo Parish; seventh, Logan Adams, St. Tammany Parish; eighth, Rebekah A. Hebert, Lafayette Parish; ninth, Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish; 10th, , Theadora S. Dawson, Richland Parish.

Western riding, 13 and under: first, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; second, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; third, Kaylea E. Marionneaux, East Baton Rouge Parish; fourth, Julie Shuff, Grant Parish.

Western riding, 14 and over: first, Bayleigh L. Sevin, St. Charles Parish; second, Layla N. Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish; third, Logan Adams, St. Tammany Parish.

Open trail, 13 and under: first, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; second, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; third, Julianna E. Easley, Livingston Parish; fourth, Isabelle B. Dunn, Rapides Parish; fifth, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; sixth, Kaylea E. Marionneaux, East Baton Rouge Parish; seventh, Aleigh R. Jean, St. Tammany Parish; eighth, Kinsey C. Waits, Vermilion Parish; ninth, Peyton N. Wooley, St. Tammany Parish; 10th, Caitlyn Corona, St. Tammany Parish.

Open trail, 14 and over: first, Paige E. Freeman, Ouachita Parish; second, Jolan E. Taylor, East Baton Rouge Parish; third, Rachel M. Irvin, Caddo Parish; fourth, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; fifth, Katherine K. Guttzeit, East Baton Rouge Parish; sixth, Logan Adams, St. Tammany Parish; seventh, Layla N. Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish; eighth, Jon “Tucker” T. Henderson, Natchitoches Parish; ninth, Ashleigh M. Godke, West Feliciana Parish; 10th, Zoe G. Cazayoux, Lafayette Parish.

Reining, 13 and under: first, Kaylea E. Marionneaux, East Baton Rouge Parish; second, Julie B. Shuff, Grant Parish; third, Kinsey C. Waits, Vermilion Parish.

Reining, 14 and over: first, Bayleigh L. Sevin, St. Charles Parish; second, Layla N. Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish; third, Ashleigh M. Godke, West Feliciana Parish; fourth, Paige E. Freeman, Ouachita Parish.

Western showmanship, 13 and under: first, Aubrie K. Vidrine, Evangeline Parish; second, Aleigh R. Jean, St. Tammany Parish; third, Julianna E. Easley, Livingston Parish; fourth, Isabelle B. Dunn, Rapides Parish; fifth, Peyton N. Wooley, St. Tammany Parish; sixth, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; seventh, Claire Center, Avoyelles Parish; eighth, Kinsey C. Waits, Vermilion Parish; ninth, Brant D. Schexnider, Vermilion Parish; 10th, Caitlyn Corona, St. Tammany Parish.

Western showmanship, 14 and over: first, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; second, Averie L. Vidrine, Evangeline Parish; third, Paige E. Freeman, Ouachita Parish; fourth, Katherine K. Guttzeit, East Baton Rouge Parish; fifth, Layla N. Pellegrin, Terrebonne Parish; sixth, Collin A. Arnould, Vermilion Parish; seventh, Logan Adams, St. Tammany Parish; eighth, Jon “Tucker” T. Henderson, Natchitoches Parish; ninth, Madison N. Pollet, West Feliciana Parish; 10th, Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish.

Open trail hunter, 13 and under: first, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; second, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; third, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; fourth, Caroline L. Kaough, Calcasieu Parish; fifth, Caitlyn Corona, St. Tammany Parish.

Open trail hunter, 14 and over: first, Paige E. Freeman, Ouachita Parish; second, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; third, Emily M. Lanie, Lafayette Parish; fourth, Maelyn Moss, Calcasieu Parish.

Working hunter, All Ages: first, Marcus M. Meza, St. Landry Parish; second, Maelyn Moss, Calcasieu Parish; third, Emily M. Lanie, Lafayette Parish; fourth, Caroline L. Kaough, Calcasieu Parish; fifth, Maura G. Castille, Lafayette Parish; sixth, Olivia G. Thibodeaux, Lafayette Parish; seventh, Neomie R. Snyder, Lafayette Parish; eighth, Rebekah A. Hebert, Lafayette Parish; ninth, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish.

Equitation over fences: first, Marcus M. Meza, St. Landry Parish; second, Caroline L. Kaough, Calcasieu Parish; third, Maura G. Castille, Lafayette Parish; fourth, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; fifth, Jon “Tucker” T. Henderson, Natchitoches Parish; sixth, Rebekah A. Hebert, Lafayette Parish; seventh, Neomie R. Snyder, Lafayette Parish, eighth, Maelyn Moss, Calcasieu Parish; ninth, Olivia G. Thibodeaux, Lafayette Parish.

Hunter under saddle, 13 and under: first, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; second, Caitlyn Corona, St. Tammany Parish; third, Aleigh R. Jean, St. Tammany Parish; fourth, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; fifth, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; sixth, Peyton N. Wooley, St. Tammany Parish; seventh, Caroline L. Kaough, Calcasieu Parish; eighth, Jenna C. Vincent, Calcasieu Parish; ninth, Olivia G. Thibodeaux, Lafayette Parish; 10th, Marcus M. Meza, St. Landry Parish.

Hunter under saddle, 14 and over: first, Emily M. Lanie, Lafayette Parish; second, Bayleigh L. Sevin, St. Charles Parish; third, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; fourth, Rachel M. Irvin, Caddo Parish; fifth, Paige E. Freeman, Ouachita Parish; sixth, Rebekah A. Hebert, Lafayette Parish; seventh, Grace M. Bass, East Baton Rouge Parish; eighth, Maelyn Moss, Calcasieu Parish; ninth, Neomie R. Snyder, Lafayette Parish.

Hunter seat equitation, 13 and under: first, Isabelle B. Dunn, Rapides Parish; second, Peyton N. Wooley, St. Tammany Parish; third, Caroline L. Kaough, Calcasieu Parish; fourth, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; fifth, Olivia G. Thibodeaux, Lafayette Parish; sixth, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; seventh, Jenna C. Vincent, Calcasieu Parish; eighth, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; ninth, Caitlyn Corona, St. Tammany Parish; 10th, Marcus M. Meza, St. Landry Parish.

Hunter seat equitation, 14 and over: first, Bayleigh L. Sevin, St. Charles Parish; second, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; third, Paige E. Freeman, Ouachita Parish; fourth, Emily M. Lanie, Lafayette Parish; fifth, Rachel M. Irvin, Caddo Parish; sixth, Rebekah A. Hebert, Lafayette Parish; seventh, Neomie R. Snyder, Lafayette Parish; eighth, Grace M. Bass, East Baton Rouge Parish; ninth, Maelyn Moss, Calcasieu Parish.

Dressage, 13 and under: first, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; second, Caroline L. Kaough, Calcasieu Parish; third, Jenna C. Vincent, Calcasieu Parish.

Dressage, 14 and over: first, Emily M. Lanie, Lafayette Parish; second, Maelyn Moss, Calcasieu Parish.

Hunter showmanship, 13 and under: first, Anna G. Center, Avoyelles Parish; second, Aleigh R. Jean, St. Tammany Parish; third, Madison M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; fourth, Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish; fifth, Caitlyn Corona, St. Tammany Parish; sixth, Jenna C. Vincent, Calcasieu Parish; seventh, Peyton N. Wooley, St. Tammany Parish; eighth, Caroline L. Kaough, Calcasieu Parish; ninth, Marcus M. Meza, St. Landry Parish.

Hunter showmanship, 14 and over: first, Emma G. Marangos, East Baton Rouge Parish; second, Paige E. Freeman, Ouachita Parish; third, Rebekah A. Hebert, Lafayette Parish; fourth, Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish; fifth, Emily M. Lanie, Lafayette Parish; sixth, Bayleigh L. Sevin, St. Charles Parish; seventh, Maura G. Castille, Lafayette Parish; eighth, Maelyn Moss, Calcasieu Parish.

Special needs showmanship, all ages: first, Connor J. Covalt, Acadia Parish; second, Derek L. McGraw, Vernon Parish.

Special needs trail, all ages: first, Derek L. McGraw, Vernon Parish; second, Connor J. Covalt, Acadia Parish.

Quarter horse gelding: grand champion, Bayleigh L. Sevin, St. Charles Parish; reserve champion, Evan M. Privat, Lafayette Parish.

Quarter horse mare: grand champion, Averie L. Vidrine, Evangeline Parish; reserve champion, Evan M Privat, Lafayette Parish.

Any other breed gelding: grand champion, Rebekah A. Hebert, Lafayette Parish; reserve champion, Aurianna Estes, Iberia Parish.

Any other breed mare: grand champion, Dylan M. Jacob, St. Charles Parish; reserve champion, Derek L. Mcgraw, Vernon Parish.

Appaloosa gelding: grand champion, ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ Emma M Poiencot, Landry Parish.

Appaloosa mare: grand champion, Emma M Poiencot, Landry Parish.

Paint horse gelding: grand champion, Paige E. Freeman, Ouachita Parish; reserve champion, Madison N. Pollet, West Feliciana Parish.

Paint horse mare: grand champion, Isabelle B. Dunn, Rapides Parish.

Miniature horse gelding: grand champion, Maelyn Moss, Calcasieu Parish; reserve champion, Ava C. Pitre, Lafourche Parish.

Miniature horse mare: grand champion, Tommy Perez, Lafourche Parish; reserve champion, Ava C Pitre, Lafourche Parish.