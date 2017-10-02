69th Cattle Festival announces Queen

69th Louisiana Cattle Festival Queen - The Louisiana Cattle Festival Pageants were held on Sept. 9, 2017 at Abbeville High School.

The young ladies from around the state competed in interview and on-stage modeling vying for the title of the 69th Miss Louisiana Cattle Festival Queen. Gabrielle Guilbeau of Lafayette captured the title as the 69th Miss to reign over the 2017 Louisiana Cattle Festival that will be held Oct. 13 through October 15. Gabrielle is the 18-year-old daughter of Clyde and Karen Guilbeau. She is currently attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in Early Childhood Education.

Following the festival, Gabrielle will have the opportunity to travel the state representing and promoting the festival and the Cattle Industry. In January she will have the honor of representing the City of Abbeville and Louisiana Cattle Festival at the Mystic Krewe's Mardi Gras Ball in Washington, D.C. Gabrielle would like to invite everyone to join her at this year Festival for lots of fun and great music.